AR Rahman shares first glimpse of his last collaboration with Asha Bhosle: ‘A voice that…’

AR Rahman has shared a preview of a heartfelt tribute song featuring one of Asha Bhosle's final recordings. The teaser, released on World Music Day, has already struck an emotional chord with music lovers.

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AR Rahman with Asha Bhosle (PC: Twitter)

Music lovers were treated to an emotional surprise on World Music Day as AR Rahman unveiled the teaser of a special tribute song featuring late legendary singer Asha Bhosle. The project carries deep significance, not only because it celebrates one of India’s greatest musical icons, but also because it includes one of the final recordings by the late singer. The teaser offers a glimpse into a heartfelt collaboration that brings together artists from different backgrounds to honour Asha Bhosle’s extraordinary contribution to music. While the full song is yet to be released, the first look has already generated excitement and nostalgia among fans.

AR Rahman unveils an emotional tribute to Asha Bhosle

Sharing the teaser on social media, AR Rahman described the project as a dream that began while Asha Bhosle was still alive. He revealed that the team had hoped she would witness the love and gratitude that inspired the tribute. He wrote, “On this World Music Day, we celebrate a voice that has transcended generations, languages, and borders. This tribute began as a dream while Asha Bhosle ji was still with us. We had hoped she would witness the love and gratitude this project carries. Around the world, we celebrate musical legends. We are blessed to have one of our own, an artist whose voice became the soundtrack of countless lives. The most meaningful tribute felt like bringing together different musicians, traditions, and sounds to celebrate her extraordinary legacy.

This is our humble offering to Asha ji. May her music continue to inspire hearts for generations to come. Today, we share a glimpse of this journey with the teaser. The full tribute will be unveiled soon.”

Released on World Music Day, the teaser showcases musicians and performers coming together to celebrate the singer’s remarkable legacy. It features touching behind-the-scenes moments from the recording process and highlights the impact Asha Bhosle had on generations of artists and listeners.

On this World Music Day, we celebrate a voice that has transcended generations, languages, and borders. This tribute began as a dream while Asha Bhosle ji was still with us. We had hoped she would witness the love and gratitude this project carries. Around the world, we… pic.twitter.com/hxr3sOFdtI — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) June 21, 2026

One of Asha Bhosle’s final recordings

What makes the tribute even more special is Asha Bhosle’s presence in the song itself. The teaser includes glimpses of the legendary singer in the recording studio alongside AR Rahman during the creation of the project. According to reports, the track features vocals by both Rahman and Asha Bhosle, making it one of the final recordings completed by the veteran singer before her passing earlier this year. The teaser captures candid moments from those recording sessions, giving fans a rare look at the collaboration between two musical legends.

AR Rahman and Asha Bhosle musical collaboration

AR Rahman and Asha Bhosle shared a remarkable musical journey spanning the 1990s and 2000s, creating some of Indian cinema’s most memorable songs. Their partnership gained major popularity with the soundtrack of Rangeela, which included evergreen tracks like Tanha Tanha and Rangeela Re. Over the years, Rahman’s innovative compositions combined beautifully with Asha Bhosle’s unmatched versatility, producing timeless music across multiple films. A recently shared teaser by Rahman has brought renewed attention to their final collaboration, drawing emotional responses from fans.

With Asha Bhosle’s passing in April 2026, this final track stands as a poignant reminder of her extraordinary legacy and her enduring connection with AR Rahman’s music.