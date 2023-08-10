Home

AR Rahman Believes Kamal Haasan Should Make An English Film

AR Rahman believes that Kamal Haasan should have just gone to Hollywood two decades ago, and made an English movie of his choice, without thinking about the audience's reaction.

AR Rahman on Kamal Haasan. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Two of the biggest names in the Indian film industry, AR Rahman and Kamal Hassan joined forces for the first time in S Shankar’s 1996 directorial Indian. They recently got clicked together in the US, where Kamal Haasan was present for the launch of his upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD. During a recent interaction with The Hindu, the Oscar-winning composer talked about his views on the superstar. According to the musician, Kamal Haasan remained busy in the Tamil film industry, and that is something not okay for the actor.

AR Rahman further mentioned that Kamal Haasan should have just gone to Hollywood two decades ago, and made an English movie of his choice, without worrying about the audience’s reaction. The composer also said that the actor can still go ahead and do it even now.

He also revealed during the interview that when he met Kamal Haasan recently, he asked him to make an English film just for the heck of it without being judgemental. AR Rahman also said that Kamal Haasan comes from six generations of filmmakers, and hearing him narrate stories is always a fascinating experience. He revealed that the actor still watches a lot of movies, and even remembers scenes and dialogues from them. He added that Kamal Haasan keeps entertaining him with interesting trivia.

Kamal Haasan’s next Indian 2

Now, let us shift our focus to Kamal Haasan’s upcoming projects. He will next be seen headlining the much-awaited sequel Indian 2, where the actor will reprise his role as Senapathy or Indian, an old freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption and crimes.

The sequel enjoys an ensemble cast with Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash, Manobala, and Vennela Kishore, and Deepa Shankar in key roles,

Produced by Lyca Productions, in association with Red Giant Movies, Anirudh Ravichander has rendered the songs and background score of the movie. While Ravi Varman and R Rathnavelu cranked the camera for the flick, A Sreekar Prasad is the head of the editing department.

Additionally, Kamal Haasan will also be seen locking horns with Prabhas in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD.

