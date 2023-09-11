Home

AR Rahman is disturbed, broke his silence on the massive failure at his music concert in Chennai. Here's what he said.

Music maestro AR Rahman, who has been given the title of ‘The God of Music’ by his fans, gets in trouble after his latest music concert fails in Chennai due to mismanagement. These fans were left disheartened when they spent a hefty amount to attend AR Rahman’s music concert that took place in Chennai on Sunday, September 10. AR Rahman’s concert in Chennai was mismanaged by the event company ACTC. People complained of ‘stampede’, ‘overcrowding’, ‘poor sound’, and even ‘molestation’. They even called the event being ‘shabbily organised’ and expressed their anger by writing, ‘AR Rahman must apologise’ on their Twitter handles.

One of the social media users wrote, “It was the worst concert ever in the History #ARRahman #Scam2023 by #ACTC. Respect Humanity. 30 Years of the Fan in me died today Mr. #ARRAHMAN. #MarakkumaNenjam Marakkavey Mudiyathu, . A performer in the stage can’t never see what’s happening at other areas just watch it.”

A disappointed AR Rahman fan tore his concert tickets and called the event unforgettable. “Stampede, Molestation, Scam, Extortion, Overcrowding, Shoddy audio, Panic attack, Children Missing, No accountability” These are the descriptions tweeted about #ARRConcert #ARRahman concert in his city #chennai Many paid 5K/ticket to suffer this! @arrahman must apologize”, wrote an angry fan.

Another fan said, “What happened today was an absolute scam @arrahman. You literally scammed thousands of people and took us all for granted. #ARRahman Don’t you even have a basic background check team to see what the capacity can hold?”

It was worst concert ever in the History #ARRahman #Scam2023 by #ACTC. Respect Humanity. 30 Years of the Fan in me died today Mr. #ARRAHMAN. #MarakkumaNenjam Marakkavey Mudiyathu, . A performer in the stage can’t never see what’s happening at other areas just watch it. pic.twitter.com/AkDqrlNrLD — Navaneeth Nagarajan (@NavzTweet) September 10, 2023

Disappointed #ARRahman fan tore #MarakkumaNenjam concert tickets and says this is indeed an unforgettable event and a worst gift from A R Rahman to the people. pic.twitter.com/XXNR42PWzW — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 10, 2023

“Stampede, Molestation, Scam, Extortion, Overcrowding, Shoddy audio, Panic attack, Children Missing, No accountability” these are the descriptions tweeted about #ARRConcert #ARRahman concert in his city #chennai Many paid 5K/ticket to suffer this! @arrahman must apologize pic.twitter.com/0iYIHyPHKs — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) September 10, 2023

This is how the so-called volunteers behaved in the Gold class area. @actcevents is this how you treat the “Guests”? @arrahman how could you act like nothing happened on stage? There were shouts about “Volume” & “ACTC DOWN” throughout #MarakkumaNenjam #ARRahman #arrahmanconcert pic.twitter.com/VvjfN2GDyn — Guru (@gururag96) September 10, 2023

What happened today was an absolute scam @arrahman. You literally scammed thousands of people and took us all for granted. #ARRahman Don’t you even have a basic background check team to see what the capacity can hold? #marakumanenjampic.twitter.com/5ZIUc7Vc8E — (@Prav_Ak) September 10, 2023

AR Rahman Responds To The Trolls After Music Concert’s Failure

Taking to his social media handle, AR Rahman accepted the lack of proper arrangement by the event organisers. With folded hands, he wrote, “Dearest Chennai Makkale, those of you who purchased tickets and weren’t able to enter owing to unfortunate circumstances, please do share a copy of your ticket purchase to arr4chennai@btos.in along with your grievances. Our team will respond asap🙏 @BToSproductions @actcevents”.

Dearest Chennai Makkale, those of you who purchased tickets and weren’t able to enter owing to unfortunate circumstances, please do share a copy of your ticket purchase to arr4chennai@btos.in along with your grievances. Our team will respond asap🙏@BToSproductions @actcevents — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) September 11, 2023



Over 45,000 people were present at Chennai’s Adityaram Palace City on Sunday evening for AR Rahman’s concert. There were long queues, traffic snarls and mismanagement of ticket holders. AR Rahman told The Hindu, “It was a tsunami of people and love that we were unable to handle. As a composer, my job was to give a terrific show, and I thought everything else would be taken care of. I was just thinking that it shouldn’t rain, and was happily performing inside, without any idea of what was happening outside. Our intentions were good, but I think the response was beyond our expectations. We are collecting the data now, and we will surprise fans with something soon.”

“Right now, we are just terribly disturbed. Safety was the primary issue, especially because there were women and kids. I don’t want to point fingers at anyone, but we have to realise that the city is expanding, and the passion to consume music and art is also expanding”, Rahman concluded.

