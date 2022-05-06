AR Rahman’s daughter’s marriage: Musical legend AR Rahman‘s daughter Khatija Rahman married Riyasdeen Riyan. The renowned musician shared a wonderful photo from his daughter’s wedding on his social media handle. Khatija Rahman looked beautiful in the photos, as she was dressed in a lovely white classic attire. Riyasdeen Riyan wore a white sherwani to match Khatija’s outfit. Fans flocked to AR Rahman’s Instagram post to congratulate the pair on their fresh start. He captioned the picture, “May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love.”Also Read - French Man Nails Bharatnatyam Moves On AR Rahman's Song 'Snehithane Snehithane', Indians Are Impressed | Watch

Check AR Rahman’s Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

Also Read - ‘Dancing Dad’ Ricky Pond Dances to Tiger Shroff’s DaFa Kar From Heropanti 2, Desi Janta Loves It | Watch

AR Rahman, his wife Saira Banu, and their children Ameen and Rahima are seen standing with the newlyweds in the shot. Rahman’s mother, Kareema’s photo is kept beside the newlywed couple for her blessings. Fans and followers congratulated the couple as they embark on this new journey. One of the users said, “Hearty congratulations and wishing all the very best to this sweet couple.” Another user said, “Congratulations to the newly weds, sir. Best wishes to your family.” Also Read - AR Rahman Birthday: AR Rahman Turns A Year Older Today, Here's A List Of Best Songs Created By Him So Far

For the uninitiated, Khatija has performed a few songs in Tamil films, and her spouse is an audio engineer and budding entrepreneur, On her birthday, December 29th, Khatija Rahman got engaged to Riyasdeen Riyan. She rushed to social media to share the news with her followers.

India.com congratulates the newlyweds as they start this new chapter in life!