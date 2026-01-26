Home

AR Rahman’s National Anthem rendition from 2000 resurfaces, strikes a chord on Republic Day – Watch

On Republic Day, a powerful throwback video reminds us of the day AR Rahman brought India’s finest musicians together to sing the national anthem and history was quietly made.

Every Republic Day brings with it a flood of memories, tricolours fluttering in the wind, old patriotic songs playing in the background, and moments from the past that still feel deeply personal. This year, as the nation marks another January 26, a special throwback video has resurfaced online, taking Indians straight back to a historic musical moment from the year 2000.

The video shows AR Rahman doing what he does best, quietly creating history.

A golden jubilee, a golden moment

On January 26, 2000, India was celebrating the Golden Jubilee of becoming a republic. To mark the occasion, AR Rahman brought together some of the country’s greatest musicians and voices to perform the national anthem. It wasn’t a flashy concert or a grand spectacle. It was simple, dignified, and powerful, just like the anthem itself.

What made the moment unforgettable was the unity it represented. Different voices, styles, and generations came together, not to compete or perform, but to stand as one.

Watch the video here:

Music beyond language and borders

The rendition reflected the very soul of India. Classical maestros stood alongside contemporary musicians. Regional differences dissolved into a single harmonious voice. Rahman’s vision was clear, let the anthem speak for itself, without embellishment, without excess.

Even today, watching the video feels emotional. There’s a quiet pride in every note, a sense of belonging that transcends time.

Why the video still hits home

More than two decades later, the clip continues to resonate, especially in today’s fast-paced digital world. Perhaps it’s the honesty of the moment. Perhaps it’s the reminder of a time when unity felt uncomplicated.

As the video circulates once again on social media, viewers are calling it “goosebump-inducing,” “timeless,” and “deeply emotional.” For many, it’s not just a performance, it’s a memory of what India stands for.

AR Rahman’s enduring legacy

Rahman has often used music as a bridge between cultures, communities, and emotions. From patriotic anthems to global collaborations, his work has consistently carried a deeper purpose.

This Republic Day, as the nation looks back and moves forward, that 2000 anthem performance stands as a gentle reminder: sometimes, the most powerful moments don’t need grandeur, just honesty, unity, and a shared voice.

