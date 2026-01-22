AR Rahman’s old video asking wife Saira Banu to speak in Tamil, not Hindi, resurfaces amid backlash – WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Home

An old video of AR Rahman urging fans to speak in Tamil instead of Hindi goes viral amid fresh controversy. Check inside.

In the digital era of social media, celebrities and the public often find themselves at the centre of fresh controversy with their old statements or clips going viral out of nowhere. Even the remarks that were said in a playful tone or were considered harmless blow out of nowhere with a different narration. One such similar case happened with Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, who has once again found himself in the middle of fresh controversy as his old clip urging his wife to speak in Tamil instead of Hindi goes viral.

When AR Rahman asked his wife to speak in Tamil instead of Hindi

A throwback video from the Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards 2022 has resurfaced online, showing Rahman asking his wife, Saira Banu, to speak in Tamil instead of Hindi on stage. While many saw it as lighthearted banter between a husband and wife, others were quick to criticise the composer, giving the incident a cultural angle.

Social media reactions and criticism

Now that this video has once again resurfaced online, the internet was divided with opinions. While some saw the exchange as humorous and harmless. Several users on social media criticised Rahman, interpreting the incident as a political statement rather than a light-hearted moment.

However, some people were seen defending the composer, saying that Rahman’s intention to consistently encourage the use of regional languages is to preserve linguistic identity.

Rahman’s long-standing stand on language

What’s interesting is that the Oscar-winning music composer has taken a stance against Hindi being used during Tamil award ceremonies and press conferences. As per the composer, regional platforms should respect and prioritise their own languages.

