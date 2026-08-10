AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen meets with car accident in Chennai, suffers injuries

AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen was injured in a car accident in Chennai and is said to be safe. Here’s what happened and the latest update on his health.

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AR Rahman with son Ameen (PC: Twitter)

AR Rahman’s son and singer AR Ameen has been involved in a car accident in Chennai, leaving fans concerned about his health. The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of Monday, August 10, 2026, when the car in which Ameen was travelling was involved in a collision in the Guindy area. Thankfully, the injuries are said to be minor, and the singer has received medical attention. While details about exactly how the accident happened are still being looked into, the incident has understandably left many people worried about the young singer.

AR Ameen meets with car accident in Chennai

AR Ameen, son of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, was involved in a car accident in Chennai on Monday while he was on his way to the airport. According to reports, the incident took place near the Kathipara flyover in Guindy, with some reports placing it near Olympia Tech Park signal in Guindy at 3:30 am. The accident happened in the early hours of the morning.

Reports state that the car Ameen was travelling in collided with another vehicle. Ameen was accompanied by a friend at the time of the incident. Both of them sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Taking to social media, AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman wrote, “Hi everyone, Thank you so much for all your messages and concern. I’m unable to respond to everyone individually. Ameen is safe and fine with the grace of God.”

AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen suffers minor injuries

The good news is that AR Ameen’s injuries are reportedly not serious. He and his friend received medical attention following the accident and were later discharged from Kauvery Hospital, according to reports. They are said to be recovering at home.

Khatija Rahman on her Instagram story also shared that, “A driver in another vehicle ahead of them moved forward despite the signal being red, which resulted in a minor collision. By God’s grace, Ameen, his friend, and the occupant of the other vehicle are all safe.”

For now, the focus remains on his recovery as police continue to investigate the accident. Further details about the collision are expected to emerge as the police complete their probe.

Who is AR Ameen?

AR Ameen is the son of AR Rahman and has been associated with music from a young age. Like his father, he has developed a career as a singer and has lent his voice to film songs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by “A.R.Ameen” (@arrameen)

Ameen has also performed with Rahman at concerts, giving audiences a chance to see the father-son duo share the stage. His work includes songs in different Indian languages, and he has gradually been building his own identity in the music industry.

At present, reports indicate that his injuries are minor and that he is recovering at home.