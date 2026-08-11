AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen speaks after Chennai accident, Khatija reveals what happened: ‘My friend’s car…’

AR Ameen has shared his account following the Chennai incident while his sister Khatija Rahman shed light on the circumstances surrounding the accident.

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AR Ameen breaks silence on Chennai accident (PC: Twitter)

AR Ameen, the son of Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman, has spoken about a road accident in Chennai after reports about the incident surfaced. The playback singer sustained minor injuries in the accident but said everyone involved was safe. His sister Khatija Rahman also shared details about what happened and clarified that Ameen was not driving the car. The family’s statements came after different details about the incident were reported. Ameen thanked his family, friends and well-wishers for checking on him and sending prayers. Khatija also urged people reporting the incident to verify the details with the family.

AR Ameen says he was in the passenger seat

Ameen addressed the accident through a statement on his Instagram Stories. He clarified that he was travelling to the airport and was sitting in the passenger seat when the accident happened. He wrote, “Yesterday, on the way to the airport, I was in the passenger seat of my friend’s car when we got into a minor accident. By God’s grace, everyone involved is safe and okay. All praises to the Almighty (EPI) for His grace and protection over all of us.”

The singer also expressed gratitude to people who contacted him after hearing about the incident. “I want to sincerely thank my family, friends, and well-wishers who reached out, checked on me, and sent their love and prayers. It truly means more to me than I can express. I also believe that my grandma’s, my dad’s, and GV Anna’s prayers and values continue to guide and protect me. I will always carry their teachings with me and strive to live by everything they have instilled in me.”

He ended his message by thanking everyone for their support. “Thank you once again to everyone for your love, care, and support.”

Khatija Rahman explains how the accident happened

Khatija Rahman also shared a statement about the incident. According to her account, Ameen was on his way to the airport when the accident occurred. “Ameen was on his way to the airport, seated in the passenger seat, while his friend was driving. A driver in another vehicle ahead of them moved forward despite the signal being red, which resulted in a minor collision,” read her statement.

She further confirmed that everyone involved was safe. “By God’s grace, Ameen, his friend, and the occupant of the other vehicle are all safe.” Khatija also asked people covering the incident to confirm information with the family before reporting it. She said this would help avoid unnecessary worry and distress.

What did the police say about AR Ameen’s accident?

According to the police information provided after the incident, the collision took place in the early hours of Monday near Guindy in Chennai. A luxury SUV and a hatchback operated by a cab aggregator were involved.

Police said Ameen suffered minor injuries along with his friend and the other driver. All three received basic first aid and were released. Both vehicles were also seized. The police account differed from Ameen and Khatija’s statements regarding who was driving. Police said Ameen was driving towards Guindy when the collision occurred.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act including Section 337 and Section 279 which deal with causing injury and rash or negligent driving respectively.