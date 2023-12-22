Home

Entertainment

Arbaaz Khan All Set to Marry Makeup Artist And Rumoured GF Shura Khan? Here’s What we Know

Arbaaz Khan All Set to Marry Makeup Artist And Rumoured GF Shura Khan? Here’s What we Know

Arbaaz Khan and makeup artist Shura Khan are expected to tie the knot on December 24, 2023. Their wedding will be a close-knit affair with only close relatives and friends in attendance.

Arbaaz Khan All Set to Marry Makeup Artist And Rumoured GF Shura Khan? Here's What we Know

Arbaaz Khan, a Bollywood actor and producer best known for his role in the streaming series ‘Tanaav,’ is getting married again. Arbaaz is about to commit and move their relationship further. It has been claimed that he has been seeing makeup artist Shura Khan. Arbaaz and Shura are reportedly set to exchange vows in a private ceremony on December 24.

Trending Now

It is said that the duo got close while filming Arbaaz’s next movie, ‘Patna Shukla.’ Arbaaz and Shura, however, have not made any formal announcements regarding their wedding and have both been silent about their romance. A source told News18 Showsha, “Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan are extremely serious about their relationship and will get hitched soon. It’s supposed to be an intimate affair with family and a few close friends.”

You may like to read

Ever since Arbaaz and Shura’s wedding story made the headlines, the makeup artist has made her official Instagram account private.

Before their formal split in May 2017, the actor was married to Malaika Arora. The ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya‘ girl went on to date Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor, with whom she is now in a relationship. Malaika and Arbaaz continue to share co-parenting of their son Arhaan even after their divorce.

Following his divorce, Arbaaz also dated the actress Giorgia Andriani for several years. The 34-year-old actress stated a few days ago that the two parted ways. Giorgia openly acknowledged her breakup in a Pinkvilla interview earlier this month. “We were friends, more like best friends. I will continue to harbour feelings for him, always.”

Giorgia Andriani also clarified that Malaika Arora had nothing to do with their breakup. She said, “The relationship that he had with Malaika (Arora) did not really come in the way of my relationship with him. What I am now to be called somebody’s girlfriend, I don’t, I definitely find it very demeaning. We both knew that it wouldn’t have lasted forever. It was very different.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.