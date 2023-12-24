Home

Entertainment

Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan Wedding: Bride and Groom Arrive At Sister Aprita Khan’s House For Nikah Ceremony

Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan Wedding: Bride and Groom Arrive At Sister Aprita Khan’s House For Nikah Ceremony

Arbaaz Khan and his rumoured girlfriend Shura Khan is set to tie the knot at sister Arpita Khan's house. The wedding is said to be an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family attending the event.

Arbaaz is all set to tied the knot with their rumoured girlfriend Shura Khan. Earlier, various speculations were doing rounds on the internet which claimed that the couple would get married in an intimate Nikah ceremony. The two is expected to tied the knot on late Christmas Eve. The event is anticipated to take place at Arbaaz’s sister Arpita Khan’s house.

Trending Now

The bride and groom looked absolutely beautiful in their ethnic attire. While Arbaaz decided to wear a white ensemble, his bride Shura Khan donned a light pink gown with the same colour hijab.

You may like to read

Arbaaz Khan and his former wife, Malaika Arora, observed the arrival of their son, Arhaan Khan, at Aunt Arpita’s residence. Additionally, actor Ridhima Pandit was spotted donning a yellow ethnic outfit. Post Arbaaz’s breakup with ex-girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, the producer was reportedly said to date Shura Khan.

The event is an initimate ceremony. Only close relatives included Salman Khan, Lulia Vantur, Salma Khan, Salim Khan and others who were spotted entering Arpita’s house.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Earlier, a report by The Times of India claimed that all the wedding functions would take place at Arpita Khan’s house. A source told the portal, “The two took a decision all of a sudden and wanted to keep it hush with only family members attending the wedding. ”

The pair are said to have crossed paths during the filming of Arbaaz’s forthcoming movie, Patna Shukla. Nevertheless, both Arbaaz and Shura have chosen to keep mum about their connection.

Before Shura, Arbaaz was married to actress Malaika Arora. The two got married in 1998. However, in 2017, the couple decided to part ways. Now, Arbaaz and Malaika co-parent their son Arhaan. On the other hand, the Dabangg actress is currently dating Arjun Kapoor.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.