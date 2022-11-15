Arbaaz Khan Breaks Silence on Being Age-Shamed For Dating Giorgia Andriani: ‘I Ask Her Sometimes, Really?’

Arbaaz Khan on Being Age-Shamed For Dating Giorgia Andriani: Actor and director Arbaaz Khan is currently busing promoting his web series Tanaav. Arbaaz, who is currently dating model Giorgia Andriani never spoke about his relationship openly, breaking his silence on the age gap difference. For the unversed, Arbaaz Khan is 55, whereas his GF Giorgia is 32. He mentioned the ‘humongous age difference’ between him and Giorgia Adriani in a talk with Siddharth Kannan. He said, “There’s a humongous age difference between us, but neither of us has felt it. I ask her sometimes, ‘really?’ It could have been a brief and short-term affair (with her). But when you get into a relationship, you don’t look too far ahead, but the longer you’re in it, there are more questions that need to be answered.”

“I think we are in that phase of our lives thinking how we would like to take it further. It is too early to talk for me right now (about it),” he continued.

Arbaaz Khan also talked about her energy and said, “She is a wonderful girl and we are very good friends. She has that, you know, exuberance in her, that energy in her. She vibrates with that. I draw energy from her sometimes. People feed off each other’s energies, but it depends on who comes into your life and at what time.”

Arbaaz Khan, who was married to fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora for 18 years, divorced each other in 2017. The estranged couple has a son named Arhaan Khan. Presently, Malaika Arora is dating Arjun Kapoor while Arbaaz is dating model Giorgia. On the work front, Arbaaz Khan plays a key role in the Sudhir Mishra-directed SonyLIV series Tanaav. The show is the remake of the popular Israeli TV show Fauda.