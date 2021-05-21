Mumbai: Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend and actor Giorgia Andriani has turned a year older. She celebrated her birthday with close friends and love of her life Arbaaz. A video has been doing rounds on the internet where Khan is seen feeding cake to Giorgia in the cutest way possible. Fans and netizens go aww as the video has gone viral. Also Read - Arbaaz Khan's GF Georgia Andriani is a Hotmess Riding a Camel in White Swimsuit - Video

Giorgia, who was recently seen in a music video, invited a handful of close friends amid the coronavirus pandemic. Her friends decided to sing the Hindi version of the Happy Birthday song “Tum Jio Hazaro Saal, Yeh Hai Meri Arzoo, Happy Birthday”. Also Read - Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Nirvaan Khan Quarantine in Taj Hotel, Mumbai After BMC Files FIR Against Them

In the video, Giorgia is seen cutting 4 cakes and her pet dog is also with her. Also Read - Arbaaz Khan's Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani Posts Pictures in Bikini, Looks Totally Sultry

Watch the cute video here:

On the professional front, Giorgia Andriani was recently seen with Shehnaz Gill’s brother Shahbaz in Little Star. She made her debut in the south with the series Karoline and Kamakshi. The actress was also seen with Mika Singh in his music album recreating the evergreen song Roop Tera Mastana which got a huge response from the audience.