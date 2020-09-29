Actor and producer Arbaaz Khan has filed a defamation case against some social media users in a civil court in Mumbai after dragging his name in posts and online videos, alleging his involvement in the recent deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and his manager Disha Salian. On Yesterday, September 28, the Court granted an interim order against the defendants Vibhor Anand and Sakshi Bhandari, and unknown defendants – which is in the nature of a John Doe / Ashok Kumar order – directing the defendants to immediately withdraw/ recall/ take down the defamatory content published directly or indirectly by any of them, including the content described in the suit. Also Read - Will The Court Grant Bail to Rhea Chakraborty And Showik Today? It's All About Section 27A of The NDPS Act

The content can include all posts, messages, tweets, videos, interviews, communications and similar correspondence to the defamatory content in relation to Arbaaz Khan or his family members on all public domains and social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and other mediums and bot. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case: AIIMS Team Found no Trace of Organic Poison, CBI to Probe 'Abetment to Suicide'

The post shared on social media stated that Arbaaz Khan had been arrested and taken into unofficial custody of CBI. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Admits Dating Sushant Singh Rajput, Says He Was Not Faithful To Her During Brief Relationship

The Sushant Singh Rajput death is currently being investigated by three central agencies – Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The NCB has arrested more than 18 people in connection with drugs in SSR case. This includes Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty. They were arrested on September 8 for the alleged procurement of drugs. Rhea and Showik’s judicial custody till October 6.

Coming towards Arbaaz Khan’s professional front, he has produced the extremely successful Dabangg, Dabangg 2 and Dabangg 3 under his banner.