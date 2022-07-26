Giorgia Andriani hot pics in thong bikini: Actor Giorgia Andriani is on a vacation currently which also means that she’s on a photo-sharing spree on social media. She is dating actor Arbaaz Khan who’s Salman Khan’s brother. However, her pictures on Instagram show she’s enjoying a holiday alone. In her latest pictures from Italy, Giorgia is seen rocking a thong bikini.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Her 40th in Rs 34K Super Sexy Lime Yellow Mesh Bikini Set - Check Details Here

Giorgia's hot photos are going viral on the internet. She is seen rocking that fabulous figure in a red hot bikini as she poses on a beach. She wears a red bikini top and a thong bikini bottom as she poses on a rock alongside a sprawling sea. Giorgia looks absolutely sexy in red and her photos give a beautiful glimpse of the Italian seashores.

Check out Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani’s pictures in a thong bikini here:

Giorgia’s fans have showered her with fire and heart emojis in the comment section of the post. While a user commented, “Next level hotness 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” another user wrote, “Looking magnificent and fantastic. The ocean has become awesome bcoz of u (sic).”

Meanwhile, Giorgia and Arbaaz are in a live-in relationship for a few years now. The actor is trying to make it big in the industry and has bagged a few music videos and movies. Giorgia is popular for her hot photoshoots on Instagram which also attract a lot of attention from Arbaaz’s fans all over social media.