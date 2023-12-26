Home

Entertainment

Arbaaz Khan Shares More Inside Photos From His Nikaah With Sshura Khan: Moulvi Reads Documents, Salman Khan Gazes at Newlyweds

Arbaaz Khan Shares More Inside Photos From His Nikaah With Sshura Khan: Moulvi Reads Documents, Salman Khan Gazes at Newlyweds

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on Sunday evening. Here are a few more inside pictures from the ceremony.

Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan's nikaah inside pics

Mumbai: Arbaaz Khan got married to Sshura Khan in the presence of his family members and friends on Sunday. It was an intimate ceremony where only family members and close friends were present. The photos and videos from the ceremony are already on viral on social media. And now, the groom himself, Arbaaz shared a few more inside pictures from his Nikaah ceremony with Sshura.

Trending Now

Dressed in Sabyasachi outfits, both Arbaaz and Sshura looked head-over-heels in love with each other. The duo couldn’t get their eyes off each other and the photos speak volumes of their bonding and beautiful relationship. The new photos that Arbaaz shared on his social media handle on Monday evening also give a glimpse of the entire family, especially his brother Salman Khan and son Arhaan Khan, participating in the joyous moment.

You may like to read

The Dabangg director posted the new photos on his Instagram account and captioned them, “It’s you. It’s me. It’s us.” ❤️ (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial)

The photos further showed a Moulvi (a Muslim religious scholar) reading the Nikaah documents in front of the entire family. Later, both sides of the family sat together for a grand wedding picture. Arbaaz and Sshura also posed with Arhaan, the actor’s son from his first wife Malaika Arora. In the last slide that he shared, Arbaaz and Arhaan posed together and exchanged hearty smiles.

It was a love-filled ceremony where Arbaaz performed for his new bride and his son dedicated a guitar performance to him. The bride and the groom also danced to the beats of ‘tere mast mast do nain’ while the rest of the guests cheered for them.

Sshura and Arbaaz dated for a few years before deciding to seal their relationship on Sunday. Arbaaz was earlier married to Malaika. The duo ended their 19 years of marriage in 2017.

Our good wishes to the new couple!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.