Arbaaz Khan-Shura Khan Wedding Video: Salman Khan Dances With New Bhabhi on ‘Tere Mast Mast Do Nain’, Watch Viral Video

Salman Khan's dance video with new bhabhi Shura Khan goes viral from the wedding. Watch the clip!

Arbaaz Khan-Shura Khan Wedding Video: Salman Khan, who attended the nikaah ceremony of his brother-actor Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan on Sunday, December 24, grooved to his song Tere Mast Mast Do Nain from Dabangg with his new bhabhi. Arbaaz married make-up artist Shura Khan in an intimate nikaah ceremony at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence in Mumbai. Several videos and pictures from the ceremony have gone viral on social media. One of the videos from Arbaaz and Shura Khan’s wedding has surfaced on social media, which shows Salman Khan shaking his leg at the wedding in his songs. Malaika and Arbaaz’s son Arhaan Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri also join Salman on the dance floor.

Salman Khan and other guests were also seen enjoying the song Dil Diya Gallan sung by singer Harshdeep Kaur at the wedding ceremony. Salman Khan looked handsome in a grey Pathani suit.

Watch Salman Khan’s dance:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nir_haan (@nir_haan)



Arbaaz and Shura’s cake cutting ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nir_haan (@nir_haan)



Arbaaz Khan sings for wife Shura Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nir_haan (@nir_haan)



Arbaaz took to Instagram and treated fans with the pictures with his wife. Arbaaz wore a floral bandhgala with beige trousers while matching with his bride Shura, who wore a floral peach-coloured lehenga for the nikah ceremony. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!”

The wedding festivities kicked off on Sunday afternoon. Paps, who were stationed outside the residence, captured glimpses of the guests on their cameras. While arriving at Arpita’s house, Arbaaz and Shura, who came to the residence separately, were clicked.

Arbaaz’s parents, Salim Khan and Sushila Charak, aka Salma Khan, were also captured arriving at Aripta’s house. Actors Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also attended the nikah ceremony of Arbaaz and Shura.

Raveena, who attended the ceremony with her daughter Rasha, also congratulated the couple on social media. Taking to Instagram, Raveena dropped a video of her dancing with Arbaaz from the sets of their upcoming film. The video also has a picture of Raveena with Shura.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017; they have a son, Arhaan. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani but the two called it quits last year.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017; they have a son, Arhaan. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani but the two called it quits last year.