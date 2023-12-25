Home

Arbaaz Khan-Shura Khan’s Wedding Photo: Malaika’s Son Arhaan Poses With His Father And Bride

At Arbaaz Khan - Shura Khan's wedding, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz's son Arhaan poses with the newlyweds.

Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan got married on Sunday, December 24, in an intimate nikah ceremony at Arpita Khan’s home in Mumbai and now the first photo has been shared by the bride and groom from the wedding where both looked adorable as they posed as a couple together for the first time. The first pictures of their wedding are out. Shura wore an embroidered orange organza lehenga from Sabyasachi, while Arbaaz wore a floral bandhgala from the same designer.

Shura Khan kept her hair open and opted for rosy makeup for her big day! She carried heavy jewellery with this stunning lehenga.

Arbaaz Khan took to his Instagram and penned, “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!”

Another pic of the man and wife has been going viral on social media where the duo posed for the cameras with Arbaaz and Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan.

Arbaaz Khan’s family and close friends from the industry attended the ceremony like Raveena Tandon and her daughter, Rasha Thadani, who is close to the bride, attended. Farah Khan, Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza with their kids were also present.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena dropped a video of her dancing with Arbaaz from the sets of their upcoming film. The video also has a picture of Raveena with Shura. “Mubarak Mubarak Mubarak!!! My darlings @sshurakhan and @arbaazkhanofficial ! So surreal! So so Happy for both of you! Abhi toh party shuru hui hai!!!! Mrs and Mr Shurra Arbaaz Khan! [?],” she captioned the post.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017; they have a son, Arhaan. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani but the two called it quits last year.

