Abhinav Singh Kashyap, who had helmed the 2010 Salman Khan blockbuster Dabangg, recently accused Salman Khan and his brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan for sabotaging his projects. Abhinav had said "The reason I moved out of making Dabangg 2 ten years ago is that Arbaaz Khan in collusion with Sohail Khan and family was trying to take control of my career by bullying me. Arbaaz Khan sabotaged my second project with Shree Ashtavinayak Films that I was signed up with by personally calling their head Mr. Raj Mehta and threatening him with dire consequences if they made a film with me. I had to return the signing money to Shree Ashtavinayak films and moved to Viacom Pictures. They did the same thing."

Now, filmmaker Arbaaz Khan and his brother Sohail Khan have reportedly taken legal action against director Abhinav Singh Kashyap and also filed a defamation case.

When Salim Khan was asked about the allegation made by Abhinav Singh Kashyap, he told Bombay Times, "Ji haan, humne hi sab kharab kiya hai na. Aap pehle jaake unki filmey dekhiye phir hum baat karte hai. (Sure, we have destroyed his career. First, go and watch his films and then we should talk). "Unhone mera naam daala hai na unki statement mein. Unhe shayad mere pitaji ka naam nahi pata. Unka naam hai Rashid Khan. Unhe hamaare dadaon aur pardadaon ke naam bhi daalne dijiye. Let him do whatever he wants, I am not going to waste time in reacting to what he says. (He has added my name in his statement. Maybe he doesn't know my father's name. His name is Rashid Khan. He should add the names of our forefathers too)".

Abhinav said that their constant gaslighting and bullying destroyed his mental health. He even said that they destroyed his projects and even threatened him with death and rape of his female family members.

His brother Anurag Kashyap also reacted to the allegations and tweeted, “For the media calling me and people who want to ask, treat this as my statement. “More than two years ago , Abhinav had told me clearly to stay out of his business and it’s not my place to comment on anything he says or does. Thank You.” (sic).