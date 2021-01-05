The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has placed Bollywood actor-producer Sohail Khan, his son Nirvaan Khan and brother Arbaaz Khan under quarantine in Taj Lands End hotel in Mumbai. Earlier on Monday, an FIR has been registered against the trio under Section 188 IPC under 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act by the complainant, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) medical officer. IPC Section 188 is for disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant and section 269 for a negligent act which is likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Says 'BMC Harassing me' After Court Rejects Her Plea Against Demolition of Her House

The FIR was been filed at Khar police station. According to the complainant, the trio had returned from Dubai on December 25 and were asked to remain in quarantine in a hotel but instead, they chose to go home. As per a report in TOI, the BMC officials visited Sohail's residence on Monday and told them about his arrival along with other Khans. Sohail told the officials that the three of them tested negative so therefore they came home instead of going to Taj Lands. BMC had taken the issue seriously.

According to the health ministry's norms, the returnees from the UK and UAE as well as Europe are required to undergo a seven-day institutional quarantine. The state government put the norms in place after a new strain of coronavirus reported from the UK. As per the experts, the new COVID-19 strain is more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants.