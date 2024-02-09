Home

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan tied the knot in a private ceremony held in Mumbai, attended solely by close family members and friends.

Arbaaz Khan recently tied the knot with his loving girlfriend and now wife Sshura Khan. The duo married in a small intimate ceremony in the presence of their family members and close friends. Ever since the duo married, they have been grabbing headlines, and now Arbaaz has opened up about his marriage with Sshura Khan. The actor also addressed a sensitive topic of the age gap both Arbaaz and Sshura have. During a conversation with The Indian Express, Arbaaz defends the big age gap by saying that it has a far higher success rate.

Further, when Arbaaz was asked about how he manages trolls regarding his and Sshura’s age, the actor replied, “It’s not like we were not aware of it or we hid it from each other. As a girl, she knew what she was getting into, and as a man, I knew what I was getting into. Two people of the same age can be together and probably separate in a year. So, is age the only factor that keeps relationships going? Ask yourself. In fact, whenever you see there is a very big age gap between marriages, they have far higher success rates.”

In the same interview, the actor also revealed the information on how he met now Sshura wife, the actor said, “It was just a casual meeting, a professional meeting. Post that, when the movie got over, we met a couple of times.” He further shared, after dating for two years, then they took the decision to get married. “Celebs tend to believe that their relationship should be known publicly, ours was under the wraps for almost a year,” he said.

Meanwhile, about Abrbaaz’s Nikah ceremony, the actor/filmmaker tied the knot in a Nikah ceremony which took place at his sister Arpita Khan’s home with Salman Khan and family attending it. Soon after the ceremony, the actor took to his social media handle and shared the photos from the event. For the unversed, Arbaaz was earlier married to Malaika Arora. The couple were married for 19 years. However, in 2016, the duo had to part ways and in 2017 they got officially divorced. They share a son named Arhaan.

