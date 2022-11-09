Arbaaz Khan Talks About His Ex-Wife Malaika Arora And Their Equation: ‘There Are A Lot of Things…’

Arbaaz Khan opened up about his equation with his ex-wife Malaika Arora after the divorce. The estranged couple co-parent their son Arhaan Khan.

Arbaaz Khan Talks About His Ex-Wife Malaika Arora: Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, who parted ways after 16 years of being married to each other, share a cordial relationship now. The estranged couple filed for divorce on MAY 11, 2017 and now co-parent their 20-year-old son Arhaan. Dabangg actor has now revealed his equation with Malaika after the divorce. He claimed that because they share a child, they must be in a good state of mind and that’s how they’ve always been. Arbaaz Khan said, “And yes, we’ve both grown to be different people, and we’ve matured over the years, and have been a little more accepting about each other… A lot of things.”





Arbaaz Khan further said, “There are a lot of things about me that she may have accepted and a lot of things about her that I may have accepted. But we have one common interest, and that’s our child. And he doesn’t deserve any kind of scenario where there’s discord while he’s growing up.” Malaika has been mature about many things, and happily so has he (according to Arbaaz), and they have learned to respect each other’s decisions and choices in life.

MALAIKA ARORA ALSO OPENED UP ABOUT HER EQUATION WITH ARBAAZ KHAN, EARLIER

Malaika Arora revealed that after Arbaaz Khan and she decided to dissolve their marriage, their relationship significantly improved. She said, “We are far more mature. We’re just happier, calmer people. He’s a wonderful man, I only wish him the best in life. Sometimes, people are wonderful but they just aren’t great together. That’s just how it is. I would always wish him well.”

