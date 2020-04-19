The coronavirus outbreak has not only put the world to a halt but has also separated people from their loved ones after the lockdown and travel ban across the globe. Bollywood actor-director-producer Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andrani, who is currently in Mumbai, India and is away from her family in Italy is suffering a lot because of the deadly pandemic which has taken more than 2 million lives across the globe. Also Read - Tamilrockers: Mohanlal, Arbaaz Khan Starrer Big Brother Hit by Piracy Site For Free HD Downloading Few Hours After Its Release

In a recent interview with Times of India, Giorgia revealed that although she is happy that her family, who is back in Italy is safe but however, she is upset that she will not be able to meet them for at least a year. "My family is sound and safe. But the sad thing is that I won't be able to see them for a year as travelling wouldn't be allowed from Italy to anywhere else or vice versa. So, I might not be able to see them for at least a year, but whenever I am allowed, the first thing I will do after the lockdown is over is to go and meet them and spend a week with them at least!"

The Italian model-turned-actor made her debut in the Indian film industry with Sridevi Bungalow. Talking about the same, she said, "I am very excited to be part of Sridevi Bungalow and I am really looking forward to starting the shoot." She will also be starring in Tamil web series Karoline Kamakshi.

Although Arbaaz and Giorgia have been in a relationship for the past 2 years but have several times said that they will not be getting hitched anytime soon. “Am I happy in the scenario that I am right now? Yes, I am very happy. Am I dating Giorgia? Yes, I am dating her. That I can admit because it is foolish for me not to admit that. But as far as putting it out there that I am going to or I am not going to (get married), who knows? And why should I say it even if I know? If it happens, you will get the invite or I will announce it,” said the Dabangg actor.