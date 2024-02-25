Home

Arbaaz Khan’s Son Arhaan Khan Joins with Stepmom Shura Khan For Dinner, Netizens Call It ‘Inka Bhi Samjh Nahi Aata’, Watch

Newly married couple Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan were recently spotted having dinner in a private restaurant. What caught the attention of the users was when Malaika Arora's song Arhaan Khan was seen bonding with Shura Khan. Watch video.

Mumbai: Arbaaz Khan’s wife, Shura Khan appears to have a good relationship with his son Arhaan Khan from his previous marriage to Malaika Arora. They were seen dining out together with Arbaaz on Sunday night. Shura looked fashionable in a beige t-shirt and dark blue jeans, while Arbaaz looked dapper in a white shirt and blue jeans. Read along.

Arbaaz Khan’s Son and Shura Khan Go Out For Dinner- Watch

Arhaan kept it casual in a beige t-shirt and light blue jeans. When they left the restaurant, Shura held Arbaaz’s hand as they posed with Arhaan. Later, they were photographed in the car, with Arhaan driving, Shura in the passenger seat, and Arbaaz in the back. While the paparazzi stormed in to take pictures of the newly wedded couple. Arhaan Khan stole the spotlight with his cute gestures toward Arbaaz Khan’s wife Shura Khan.

Take a look at Arhaan Khan Arrives with Shura Khan alongside Arbaaz:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

Netizens React To Arhaan Khan’s Bonding Moment with Arbaaz’s Wife Shura Khan

Bollywood fans went bonkers after watching the viral video of the newly married couple alongside Malaika Arora and Arbaaz’s son Arhaan Khan. Fans on social media rushed into the comment section and appreciated Arhaan Khan meeting his father’s newly wedded wife, Shura Khan.

An Instagram user wrote, Kuch notice kiya kya arbaz ki wife ne uska hath pakad ke gadi me bithaya (sic).” The second user wrote, “such a cute couple (sic).” The third comment read, “What is Malaika Arora’s son doing with them? (sic).” The fourth comment read, “Family time (sic).” Another comment read, “Now it’s looking perfect family pic… (sic).”

Here’s Another video of Arhaan, Shura, and Arbaaz Khan- Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

Arbaaz Khan Ties Knot with Shura Khan

Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with makeup artist Shura Khan in a private wedding ceremony on December 24, 2023. The nikah ceremony was held at Arpita Khan’s residence, which Salman Khan and the rest of the family attended. After the ceremony, Arbaaz took to social media to share pictures with his new wife.

In the images, the actor was seen embracing Shura as they posed for photographs. Amidst the flood of wedding pictures and videos, a specific video of Arhaan Khan showcasing his guitar skills went viral. The footage showed him skillfully playing an electric guitar, while his proud father Arbaaz recorded the performance. It was a thoughtful gesture from Arhaan to his father and stepmother.

Arbaaz Khan’s Marriage with Malaika Arora

Arbaaz was formerly tied the knot with Bollywood actress Malaika Arora. They were in a marital union for 19 years. They exchanged vows in 1998 but revealed their split in March 2016 and legally ended their marriage in May 2017. Their son, Arhaan, is frequently spotted with his mother, Malaika.

