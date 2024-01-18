Home

Entertainment

Arbaaz Khan’s Wholesome Birthday Wish For Wife Shura Is Enough to Bring a Smile on Face – Read

Arbaaz Khan’s Wholesome Birthday Wish For Wife Shura Is Enough to Bring a Smile on Face – Read

Arbaaz Khan shared a sweet note for his wife Shura Khan on her birthday. The filmmaker said that Shura lights up his life like no one else.

Arbaaz Khan wishes wife Shura Khan on her birthday.

Arbaaz Khan has been hitting the limelight for a while now. The filmmaker recently tied the knot with his girlfriend and now wife Shura Khan. Now, the filmmaker is celebrating his wife’s birthday. Taking to Instagram, Arbaaz shared a heartwarming post for Shura letting her know how his life has changed ever since he met her and how he knew that on day 1 Shura was the one he wanted to spend the rest of his life with. Along with the post, the actor-turned-filmmaker also dropped a cute picture with Shura.

Trending Now

Taking to Instagram, Arbaaz dropped a long post which read, “Happiest birthday, my love Shura. Nobody makes me smile the way you do. You light up my life. I look forward to growing old with you , oops older, actually very very old. When the universe brought us together, it was the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

You may like to read

The actor further added, “From the first date I knew, I was going to spend the rest of my life with you. You continue to amaze me with your beauty and kindness. Every day I’m reminded that saying ‘Kabool Hai’ to you were the best words to ever come out of my mouth. Love you to the moon and back (sic).”

Take a Look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial)

For the unversed, Arbaaz and Shura tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on December 24, 2023. Only close friends and family members attended the event including Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Genelia D’Souza, and Riteish Deshmukh, among others. According to reports Arbaaz and Shura met on the sets of his film, Patna Shukla and later the duo fell in love with each other. Arbaaz was previously married to actress Malaika Arora. However, in 2017, the couple parted ways and now co-parent their son Arhaan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.