Home

Entertainment

Archana Gautam And Her Father Assaulted by Karyakartas Outside Delhi Congress Office, Disturbing Video Surfaces

Archana Gautam And Her Father Assaulted by Karyakartas Outside Delhi Congress Office, Disturbing Video Surfaces

Archana Gautam and her father Gautam Budh were assaulted by volunteers outside Delhi Congress Office. - Watch

Archana Gautam And Her Father Assaulted by Karyakartas Outside Delhi Congress Office, Disturbing Video Surfaces

Archana Gautam Assaulted by Karyakartas Outside Delhi Congress Office: Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam was recently assaulted by Congress Party karyakartas (volunteers) outside Delhi Congress office. Archana had gone there along with her father Gautam Budh had gone to the political party’s Delhi office to congratulate senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and party head Priyanka Gandhi on the passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament. In the viral video we can see Archana and her father being manhandled by unruly Congress party volunteers. In one of the clips, Gautam is also seen trying to shield his daughter from the mob.

Trending Now

WATCH THE VIDEO OF ARCHANA GAUTAM OUTSIDE DELHI CONGRESS OFFICE:

Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam and her father were allegedly beaten by the karyakartas of the Congress party. They were stopped from entering the party office and were beaten at the gate itself. Archana, who is a big supporter of the Congress party, was trying to enter the… pic.twitter.com/GeYV6YHfnl — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 29, 2023

You may like to read

WHEN PRIYANKA GANDHI’S SECRETARY THREATENED TO KILL ARCHANA GAUTAM

Archana had previously faced death threats and casteist remarks from Priyanka Gandhi’s Personal Assistant in March 2023. The complaint under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act was filed at Partapur police station in Meerut was filed against Sandeep Kumar. Archana’s father had alleged that his daughter had gone to Raipur in Chhattisgarh on February 26, 2023, to attend the Congress General Convention at the invitation of Priyanka Gandhi, as reported by India Today. When Archana requested Sandeep to arrange a meeting between her and the Congress leader, he refused to do the same. Gautam told, “Sandeep Kumar refused to introduce Archana to Priyanka Gandhi. He also used casteist words and indecent language while talking rudely to Archana. Apart from this, he also threatened to kill her,” as reported by India Today.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES