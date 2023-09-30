Home

Entertainment

Archana Gautam Calls Delhi Assault ‘On Road Rape’, Says ‘Begged Them With Folded Hands…’

Archana Gautam Calls Delhi Assault ‘On Road Rape’, Says ‘Begged Them With Folded Hands…’

Archana Gautam has reacted to the horrific assault incident at Delhi Congress office and called it 'on road rape'.

Archana Gautam Calls Delhi Assault 'On Road Rape', Says 'Begged Them With Folded Hands...'

Archana Gautam Calls Delhi Assault ‘On Road Rape’: Archana Gautam has finally broken silence on the Delhi assault incident. The former Bigg Boss 16 contestant and her father Gautam Budh had been attacked and beaten by Congress karyakartas (volunteers) outside Delhi Congress office. The father daughter-duo wanted to meet senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and All India Congress Committee in charge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi. The model-influencer who has alsways admired and heaped praise on Priyanka Gandhi was shocked by the incident in Delhi. In a recent interview she revealed that the karyakartas told her that they had orders from senior authorities to stop her from entering the Congress party’s Delhi office.

Trending Now

ARCHANA GAUTAM ASSUALTED BY KARYAKARTAS OUTSIDE DELHI CONGRESS OFFICE:

Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam and her father were allegedly beaten by the karyakartas of the Congress party. They were stopped from entering the party office and were beaten at the gate itself. Archana, who is a big supporter of the Congress party, was trying to enter the… pic.twitter.com/GeYV6YHfnl — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 29, 2023

You may like to read

ARCHANA GAUTAM REVEALS ABOUT DISTURBING DELHI ASSUALT INCIDENT

In an interaction with News 18, Archana said, “They did not allow us to enter the office and did not open the gates. We were told, ‘upar se aadesh hai aaki entry bandh hai (We have received orders that you are not allowed)’. I do not know the reason behind it”. She further added, “I escaped from there and somehow saved my life. I just went there to congratulate them. I thought I would be welcomed nicely because ever since Bigg Boss ended, I had not visited the party office. There were women too who misbehaved with me. I wonder how come they did not feel mercy”. The politician-model also revealed “My father is injured. My driver was hit on his head. This is not right. I am still fine. I will hold a press conference soon and will reveal the truth”. Archana concluded as she pointed out, “I was banging on cars parked on the road, hoping I could hide in one of those. They pulled my hair. It was no less than an on-road rape. I begged them with folded hands. My father was so scared.”

Archana was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s’ reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES