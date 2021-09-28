After Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation news broke out, many Twitter users took to the micro-blogging app to begin a hilarious meme fest. In the tweets, many claimed now that he has resigned from Congress, he might return to The Kapil Sharma Show. According to the netizens, Archana Puran Singh is the most ‘unhappy’ person after Navjot’s resignation citing that her chair is in danger now. Another section of netizens even said that Archana Puran Singh should now be the new Congress Chief.Also Read - Hilarious Memes Flood Twitter As Navjot Singh Sidhu Quits as Punjab Congress Chief | 13 Best Tweets

One user tweeted, “Archana Puran Singh is very sad to hear #NavjotSinghSidhu “नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू” resignation because of their job in #KapilSharmaShow Very sad for her.” Also Read - I Have No Information, Says Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi On Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Resignation

“Navjot singh siddu resigns from Punjab Congress. Meanwhile Archana Puran Singh From Kapil Sharma Show”, tweeted another. Also Read - Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns Live Updates: Charanjit Channi Likely to Meet Sidhu in Patiala at 7.30PM Today

One more user wrote, “The only person who is worried after #NavjotSinghSidhu resigning from Congress is Archana Puran Singh.”

Check Reactions Here:

Archana Puran Singh to his entire crew of #KapilSharmaShow pic.twitter.com/2M3FH7WTAE — Memes In Hindi (@memesinhindi) September 28, 2021

Archana Puran Singh is very sad to hear #NavjotSinghSidhu “नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू” resignation because of their job in #KapilSharmaShow Very sad for her 😂 pic.twitter.com/oAijrKB1DU — Vivek.Tweet (@vivektweet19) September 28, 2021

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned today as Punjab Congress chief. He tweeted a resignation letter that hinted that he is unhappy at the ongoing changes to the Punjab cabinet. Unhappy over the first expansion of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s cabinet, Navjot on Tuesday resigned from his post, but stated that he would continue in the party.

In a letter to party President Sonia Gandhi, he wrote, “The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab.Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress.”

It is learnt that Sidhu was upset over the non-inclusion of the MLAs of his choice in the expanded Cabinet and the appointment of the new Advocate General, APS Deol.