Archana Puran Singh opens up about miscarriage, recalls feeling abandoned during pregnancy; Parmeet Sethi says, ‘I didn’t support...'

Archana Puran Singh opens up about miscarriage, recalls feeling abandoned during pregnancy; Parmeet Sethi admits...

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, it’s usually the picture-perfect lives of celebrities that come to the forefront; however, there is a lot that happens that doesn’t meet the eye. One such similar situation happened recently when actress Archana Puran Singh opened up about her life, struggles in marriage, and more.

Being married to Parmeet Sethi for over three decades, she recently revisited some of the most vulnerable chapters of their lives. In a candid vlog from their YouTube series, they go on a date and speak about their journey together. They opened up about unplanned pregnancies, early parenthood, and the emotional distance that once defined their relationship.

Archana Puran Singh recalls feeling alone

Archana shared that Parmeet was not supportive during her first pregnancy and that she often felt isolated during that phase. She remembered raising their son Aryamann largely with her mother’s help while battling physical weakness and emotional exhaustion.

Sharing about how husband Parmeet Sethi wasn’t supportive during her first pregnancy, she said, “Just like you were not aware of what I was going through during my pregnancy, you didn’t pay attention to what a woman goes through after the baby is born. I was very weak at that time, and it took a lot of strength to recover, and you were missing. I used to wake up six times at night to check on and feed the baby. I kept thinking, why isn’t Bittu (Parmeet) sharing my load? Then you convinced me, ‘What can I do? I can’t feed the baby.’”

She also recalled how Parmeet would get upset when she declined dinner outings because she was exhausted from cooking and caring for the children.

Parmeet Sethi admits being an ‘absent father.’

Parmeet also opened up about his early days after becoming a father. He said “I was a very bad father. I was an absent father. I used to meet Aaryamann in guest appearances because I was shooting. But when I saw you were pregnant for the second time, I realised that Aaryamann’s attention would be shifted to someone. That’s when I decided to take him under my wing. That’s when I started spending time with him, playing with him. I became his father in the true sense.”

He further admitted, “At least for the first three years of Aaryamann’s life, I didn’t help you at all. I only changed his nappy a couple of times. I am admitting it.”

Archana also revealed that Parmeet once went to play football while she was pregnant and unwell. She added that he did not want children initially and believes today that his behaviour stemmed from a “lack of knowledge”.

A marriage that evolved with time

Actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi tied the knot 1992 and kept their relationship private initially to protect her career. They welcomed their first child, Aaryamann, in 1994, followed by their younger son Ayushmann three years later.

