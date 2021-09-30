Mumbai: Ever since Punjab politician Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the post of the chief of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, there were speculations that he would return to the seat of judge on The Kapil Sharma Show. A lot of memes and jokes flooded on Twitter and even Archana Puran Singh, who is the current judge in the show, shared her own memes. In an exclusive interview with TOI, Archana has spoken at length about the situation.Also Read - 'Urged Him To Resolve Farmers' Crisis Urgently,' Says Amarinder Singh After 50-Minute Long Meet With Amit Shah

What if Navjot Singh Sidhu Returns to Kapil Sharma Show?

Archana Puran Singh, who has been judging and hosting comedy shows for long said, “This is a joke that’s cracked on me for many years now. I don’t care and I don’t take it seriously at all. And if Sidhu would seriously re-enter the show in my place, I will have many other things to do, which I have refused in the past few months. Since I am shooting for two days in a week for the show, I can’t take up any assignment, which is out of Mumbai or India. In the past few months, I got several opportunities to shoot in London and other foreign countries but I had to say a no because of my commitment to the show.” Also Read - ‘Party Without President, Don’t Know Who Is Taking Decisions’: Kapil Sibal Slams Congress Leadership

Addressing these memes on social media, Archana said, “Kapil’s show writers come up with all kinds of jokes and I can’t help but laugh at them because they are funny. It is a task to come up with gags everyday and keep the show running for the last 10 years. But all those who feel I don’t have anything to do in the show should come on the sets to see how it is not easy to sit 6-7 hours in a particular position, facing the stage. I have to constantly sit in an angle for 4-7 hours on that sofa and face the stage, listen to every joke that’s cracked and then react to it.” Also Read - 'Let's Sit, Talk it Out and Resolve the Issue', Says Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Sidhu's Resignation as PCC Chief

The actor also revealed a funny incident when Sidhu became the Punjab Congress Chief. “Mujhe itne phoolon ke bouquets aaye hai, ‘mubarak ho, Archana ma’am’ kyunki woh wahaan par ban gaye (I got so many flower bouquets and congratulatory messages when Sidhu took up the post),” she said.