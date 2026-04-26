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Archana Puran Singhs son Aayushmaan Sethi falls victim to credit card scam, loses Rs...

Archana Puran Singh’s son Aayushmaan Sethi falls victim to credit card scam, loses Rs…

Aayushmaan Sethi’s recent experience with a credit card fraud brings attention to rising cyber scams and the importance of staying cautious while making online transactions.

Archana Puran Singh's son Ayushmaan falls victim to credit card scam, loses Rs...

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi‘s family recently found themselves dealing with an unexpected online fraud situation when their son Ayushmaan Sethi became a victim of a credit card scam. What started as a normal day quickly turned stressful after a large amount was deducted without clear consent. The incident came into public view through a family vlog and soon caught attention online. While the moment created panic at first it later turned into a mix of concern and light humour as the family tried to handle the situation together and understand what exactly went wrong.

What happened in Ayushmaan Sethi’s credit card scam?

Ayushmaan revealed that Rs 87000 was deducted from his credit card after he signed up for what appeared to be a seven-day free trial. According to him, the platform first showed a zero-amount transaction, which he approved. Soon after that, a full yearly charge was processed without a clear warning. This left him confused and worried as he did not expect such a deduction.

How did the family react to the situation?

During the vlog, Archana advised him to immediately contact the bank and cancel the payment. Parmeet suggested that instead of cancelling the card, he should stop the transaction. Meanwhile, his brother Aaryamann added humour to the tense moment by teasing him about repeated scams. The family shared laughs even as Ayushmaan tried to figure out the next steps.

See the complete vlog here

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Also read: Archana Puran Singh’s son gets ‘pushed and slapped’ while fans ran to click selfies with his parents: ‘ Tujhe koi nahi…’

Was this first fraud incident?

This was not the first time Ayushmaan faced such an issue. Earlier he had lost around Rs 80000 through a similar online fraud linked to a gaming platform. He had managed to recover that amount but this time situation seemed more complicated as he had unknowingly approved initial transaction.

What challenge did he face after scam?

Ayushmaan mentioned that he struggled to connect with customer support and was only directed to automated responses. He could not even recall exact website details which made it harder to resolve issue quickly. His attempt to fix situation on his own became another point of discussion within family.

Also read: Archana Puran Singh opens up about miscarriage, recalls feeling abandoned during pregnancy; Parmeet Sethi admits…

Who is Ayushmaan Sethi?

Ayushmaan Sethi is not just known as a celebrity child but also as a creative professional. He has worked as an assistant director with leading production houses like Dharma Productions and Friday Filmworks. He also directed a music video titled Madhubala and co wrote a short film Friends. Along with technical work he has trained in acting from institutes in New York and often appears in family vlogs.

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