Archana Puran Singh’s son Ayushmaan Sethi opens up about her rare health condition and long-term struggle – Watch video

Archana Puran Singh has always been known for her infectious laughter and strong screen presence, but behind the smiles, the past year tested her strength like never before. The 63-year-old actor recently got emotional after her son, Ayushmaan Sethi, publicly praised her courage and resilience while speaking about her health struggle.

In an Instagram Reel that quickly touched many hearts, Ayushmaan opened up about what his mother has been through since suffering a wrist injury in 2025. What followed was a diagnosis that changed her life: CRPS, or Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, a rare and painful condition that has permanently affected her hand.

What did Ayushmaan reveal about Archana’s health?

In the video, Ayushmaan spoke honestly and proudly about his mother’s journey. “I am proud of my mom. She has had the hardest year, guys,” he said. He went on to explain that after breaking her hand, Archana developed CRPS, adding, “which means her hand is never going to be the same again.”

Despite the pain and limitations, Archana didn’t slow down. According to Ayushmaan, she continued working non-stop, shooting for two to three films and a web series. “One month, she shot during all 30 days, and she didn’t complain,” he shared, calling her resilience truly inspiring.

Watch the video here:

How did Archana push through a difficult year?

Ayushmaan highlighted that age never became a barrier for his mother. “At 60-something years old, she has started a YouTube channel and all these cool new things,” he said, adding that her determination taught him what it truly means to stay strong and keep moving forward, no matter the circumstances.

He also expressed gratitude towards the rest of the family, including his father, actor Parmeet Sethi, and even their pet dogs. Wrapping up the video, he wrote, “Before the year ended, I just wanted to tell my family how proud I am of them. I think we all need to do more of that. Happy New Year!”

Archana’s emotional response to her son’s tribute

The heartfelt message deeply moved Archana. In her YouTube family vlog, she reacted to Ayushmaan’s reel with tears in her eyes. “It’s such a beautiful reel. These are happy tears,” she said, visibly overwhelmed.

She praised her son for his thoughtfulness and maturity, saying, “I don’t think anybody has made such a reel. I am so proud of you. Proud of you for being able to conceptualise something like this.” Archana also pointed out how Ayushmaan chose to thank everyone except himself, adding warmly, “But tumne apni reel me khud ka naam nahi daala.”

The moment ended with a heartfelt embrace between the mother and son, capturing a bond strengthened by gratitude, love, and mutual respect.

When did Archana’s injury happen?

Archana’s wrist injury occurred on the sets of her 2025 film Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video. What seemed like a regular injury later turned into a life-altering condition. Yet, instead of stepping back, Archana chose to face the pain head-on, working, creating, and inspiring along the way.

Her story is not just about recovery, but about resilience, family support, and finding strength even when life takes an unexpected turn.