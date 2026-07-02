Are Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt planning to skip their grand wedding reception? Here’s what we know

Fresh buzz around Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s wedding plans has sparked curiosity among fans. Here’s what sources indicate about their reception and celebration plans after the ceremony.

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Are Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt opting out of a grand reception (PC: Twitter)

Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, is once again in the spotlight, this time for a very personal reason, as he prepares to begin a new chapter in his life with partner Gauri Spratt. The actor is reportedly set to marry her in a quiet ceremony at his Mumbai residence this Sunday. What has caught even more attention is the couple’s decision to keep everything extremely private, away from the usual Bollywood scale and glamour. Instead of a big celebration, they appear to be choosing simplicity and close family time, which has now become a talking point among fans and media. The latest update suggests that their wedding will also not be followed by a grand reception, adding to the intimate nature of the event.

Aamir Khan’s private wedding at home with close family

According to reports by Deccan Chronicle, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt will formalise their marriage on July 5 through a registered ceremony under the Special Marriage Act. The wedding will take place at Aamir’s residence and will only include close family members and a few trusted friends. There are no plans for a large-scale event or industry gathering.

Aamir had earlier confirmed in interviews that both he and Gauri preferred a simple wedding rather than a grand celebration. He mentioned that the idea was to keep things basic and meaningful, focusing only on their closest circle.

No grand reception planned by Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt after wedding

One of the most discussed details around the wedding is the absence of a post-wedding reception. Sources indicate that the couple is not planning any formal or large-scale celebration after the ceremony. Instead, they are expected to continue with a private gathering at home, keeping the entire occasion personal and low-key. This decision aligns with Aamir’s earlier statements where he expressed that he feels emotionally committed to Gauri already, and the wedding is simply a legal and formal step in their relationship.

How Aamir Khan confirmed his relationship?

Aamir Khan first introduced Gauri Spratt publicly during his 60th birthday earlier this year, officially confirming their relationship. Since then, interest around their personal life has steadily increased.

In earlier interviews including one with Raj Shamani’s podcast, Aamir shared that their relationship developed unexpectedly after reconnecting through family connections. He described their bond as natural and built over time, saying they met “by mistake” before gradually growing close. He later told Variety India that both he and Gauri felt ready to take their relationship forward, adding that he already considers himself emotionally married to her.

About Gauri Spratt

Gauri Spratt is based in Bengaluru and works in the wellness industry. She is also a mother to her seven-year-old son, Quinn, from a previous marriage. Her background includes a notable historical connection as the granddaughter of Philip Spratt, a British-born figure who played a role in India’s independence movement after arriving in the country during the 1920s.

Aamir Khan’s personal journey

Aamir Khan was earlier married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children, Junaid and Ira. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao, and they have a son named Azad. Over the years, Aamir has often spoken about maintaining privacy in his personal life, and his upcoming wedding with Gauri Spratt reflects that same approach.