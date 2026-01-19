Are Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah back together? Here’s what we know

Home

Are Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah back together? Heres what we know

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah were recently spotted together, sparking relationship rumors. Here’s what we know about their current status and possible reunion.

Hollywood legend Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah were recently spotted together in Los Angeles, sparking renewed speculation about their relationship. The pair was seen on a dinner outing outside San Vicente Bungalows, a private members-only club in West Hollywood on Friday evening.

The recent appearance of Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah

This public appearance marked one of the rare times Pacino, 85, and Alfallah, 32, have been seen together since they were last described as friends and co-parents. Neither Al Pacino nor Noor Alfallah commented on the nature of the outing, and representatives for both did not immediately respond to media queries.

The relationship history

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah began dating in 2020 and welcomed their son Roman in June 2023. Following reports linking Alfallah to comedian Bill Maher, a representative clarified in October 2024 that the two remained “very good friends” focusing on co-parenting. Despite their separation, sightings like this dinner outing have reignited questions about whether the former couple is back together.

Who is Noor Alfallah?

Noor Alfallah, born in 1993 to a wealthy Kuwaiti-American family, grew up in Beverly Hills and built a successful career in Hollywood as a film and television producer. She earned degrees from USC’s School of Cinema Arts and UCLA, and previously worked as vice president at Sony’s Lynda Obst Productions. She and her sister Remi later signed a production deal with Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment. Her notable projects include Little Death, The Apprentice and Billy Knight.

Noor Alfallah’s past high-profile relationships

Alfallah first came into the spotlight in 2017 when she dated Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, then 74. She later described it as her first serious romance and dismissed age concerns. After Jagger, she was linked to billionaire Nicolas Berggruen from 2018 to 2019, and briefly photographed with Clint Eastwood, which she later clarified was purely a friendship. She was also linked to filmmaker Eli Roth after her split from Pacino.

Late last year, Pacino became the subject of marriage rumors after being photographed wearing a ring on his left hand. A representative confirmed that he is not married. While fans continue to speculate, the recent dinner outing with Noor Alfallah adds intrigue to their ongoing story.

