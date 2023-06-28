Home

Are Asin And Rahul Sharma Heading For A Divorce? Here’s The Truth

Actress Asin's rumoured divorce from husband Rahul Sharma garnered attention as she removed all photos with him from her Instagram, fueling speculation about their relationship status.

Asin has shared a post on Instagram Stories stating that the divorce rumours are baseless. (Credits: Instagram)

Actress Asin, renowned for her portrayal in the Aamir Khan starrer Ghajini, attracted significant focus on Wednesday as rumours surrounding her alleged divorce from husband Rahul Sharma circulated on the internet. Despite her limited presence on social media, Asin’s actions sparked speculation of a potential separation, particularly when a media outlet highlighted her choice to delete all photographs featuring Rahul from her Instagram account. The move garnered attention and led to discussions about the state of their relationship. Fans have since been speculating about a potential divorce as Asin has even removed her wedding pictures from her social media profile.

Curiosity and Speculations

The removal of these photos from Asin’s Instagram account has ignited a wave of curiosity among fans, who are eager to uncover the current status of the couple’s relationship. Asin, known for her relatively restrained activity on social media platforms, last graced her followers with a post on Instagram back in October 2022.

Given her infrequent updates, the absence of any recent glimpse into her personal life has only amplified speculation and raised questions about the dynamics between Asin and her husband.

Fan page questions Asin’s relationships and allegiances by claiming about past deletions

According to a fan page dedicated to Asin, she had already removed her pictures with Rahul back in February. The fan page went on to assert, “This is not the first time she deleted her posts also, like she has deleted for example her parents’ wedding anniversary pic, does that mean she has some issues with them? She has deleted the post about Sridevi on her demise, does that mean she no longer loves Sridevi?”

Asin’s Solo preserved photo with husband

Within her Instagram account, Asin has only preserved a sole photograph for now with her husband, which serves as a heartfelt homage to the late actor Rishi Kapoor. This black-and-white picture originates from Asin and Rahul’s wedding reception, a notable event graced by the veteran Rishi Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin)

Asin’s reaction

She wrote, “In the middle of our summer holiday right now, literally sitting across each other enjoying our breakfast and came across some very imaginative and utterly baseless ‘NEWS’. Reminds me of the time we were sitting at home together with our families planning our wedding and we heard that we had broken up. Seriously?! Pls, do better. (Disappointed to have wasted 5 mins of an otherwise wonderful holiday on this!) Have a great day you guys.”

Personal Life & Career

In 2017, Asin and Rahul were joyfully blessed with a baby girl whom they named Arin. Upon her marriage to Rahul in 2016, the proprietor of the Indian tech giant Micromax, Asin made the decision to step away from her acting career.

In 2001, Asin marked her entry into the world of acting with her debut in Malayalam film Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka. Before venturing into Bollywood, she garnered experience through several Tamil film projects. Her grand entrance into Bollywood took place in 2008 when she starred opposite Aamir Khan in the much-anticipated film Ghajini. Over the course of her illustrious acting career, Asin was honoured with three Filmfare awards. Her final film, All Is Well, graced the screens in 2015, and she also made notable appearances in Bol Bachchan and Khiladi 786 in 2012.

