Are Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes moving in together? Here’s what we know

Cabello and Mended embarked on the romantic journey back in 2019.

Ever since pop stars Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were spotted at the Coachella Music Festival earlier this year, speculations that the duo has rekindled their romance set the entertainment corridors abuzz. While the rumours were still floating around, a few reports have emerged suggesting that the couple has ‘practically moved in together’.

Well, two years after the breakup, the couple seemingly is spending more time with each other. The latest issue of US Weekly quoted a source who informed about the blossoming love between Cabello and Mendes.

The source revealed, “They’ve practically moved in with each other. They each have their own places, but they’re spending every day they can together and traveling together.”

The source added, “They don’t like leaving each other’s sides. It feels like a new relationship.”

Last month, the couple was clicked on a “cuddly” date night during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Page Six quoted an insider as saying, “At one point during the show, Shawn was sitting on a chair and Camila was in front of him, leaning on him.

Cabello and Mended embarked on the romantic journey back in 2019. Their first major public appearance as a couple was in August 2019 at the MTV Video Music Awards. They graced the award show with their mesmerising appearance and also performed their duet Senorita.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world, the duo quarantined together in Miami which brought them closer together. Cabello once revealed that Mendes helped her through anxiety during this phase.

However, a year after dating each other, the pop singers parted ways in 2020. They announced their separation back in 2021 with a joint statement that read, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. we so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward – Camila and Shawn.”

Despite the breakup, the couple’s bond continued to strengthen and they remained friends. With their new outings, appearances and strengthening equations with each other, the couple is making headlines again. Their fans are gushing over the couple being back together.

