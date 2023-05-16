Are Celebrity Friendship Fake? ‘Chatrapathi’ Actors Nushrratt Bharuccha & Sai Sreenivas Bellamkonda React

Home

Chatrapathi stas Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sai Sreenivas Bellamkonda talk to india.com about their chemistry, the movie's comparisons with the original SS Rajamouli directorial and much more.

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sai Sreenivas Bellamkonda on Chatrapathi (Photo: India.com)

Chatrapathi has released and is performing decently at the Box Office. The film, which is an official Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s film by the same title, has received mixed reviews. In an exclusive chat with india.com, the film’s lead starcast – Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sai Sreenivas Bellamkonda talked about their chemistry, what the film brings to the table, and the much-expected comparisons with Rajamouli’s hit film. Also, watch the interaction to understand if friendships in the showbiz industry are a sham and if our favourite stars are different in both appearance and reality.

