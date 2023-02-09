Home

Are Kartik Aaryan – Sara Ali Khan Dating? The Duo Were Spotted Together in Udaipur on Propose Day

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan spend time, chit-chat in Udaipur; SarTik fans ask 'Are you dating again?'

Are Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan Back Together? Netizens Say They Celebrated New Year 2023 Together in London

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, who reportedly dated during the shooting of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2, were spotted together in Udaipur on February 9 i.e. propose day. The actors also shared glimpses of their travel in Udaipur on their respective Instagram stories, without mentioning each other, which made SarTik fans assume that they are together. In the viral pictures, Kartik and Sara can be seen talking to each other.

Their fans really got excited by their Udaipur pics. One of the fans commented, “SarTik is magical, no other couple can match their craze if they are back together.” While another said, “Both look perfect together 😍just want to hear their wedding new🤭”.

For the outing, Kartik Aaryan wore a blue and white checkered shirt and sunglasses while Sara Ali Khan looked pretty in black tights. She teamed with a white crop top, which she wore over a black bralette.

Check pictures of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were staying in the same hotel. While Sara and her mother were on holiday, Kartik had come for Shehzada promotions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Are Kartik Aaryan – Sara Ali Khan Dating?

Last year, Karan Johar revealed at his ‘Koffee With Karan’ show that Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were once dating, which was never confirmed before. KJo also revealed that Kartik was Sara’s bigtime crush. Well, there is no confirmation whether the two are back or not.

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. The film was earlier set to hit the big screen on February 10 has been postponed to February 17. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan will feature in Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey.

