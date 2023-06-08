Home

Are Leonardo DiCaprio-Gigi Hadid Rekindling Their Relationship? Here’s What We Know

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid got papped arriving at the restaurant within a few minutes of each other on Tuesday.

The couple reportedly parted ways in February this year.

Leonardo DiCaprio continues to hog the limelight for his dating life. A few days after the Titanic actor was reported to be dating Indian-origin model, Neelam Gill, he was snapped with Gigi Hadid at a luxe restaurant in London on Tuesday. After calling it quits in February, the couple continued to spend quality time with each other in March, which sparked rumours that something was brewing between the two.

According to reports, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi got papped arriving at the restaurant within a few minutes of each other. The Academy Award winner exuded charm as he sported a casual look in black jeans, a black bomber jacket, a baseball cap, and a protective face mask. Gigi Hadid, on the other hand, went with a stylish black sweater and black trousers for a date with her rumoured beau. She completed the ensemble with a black trench coat and looked dazzling in black pumps, round sunglasses, and blonde tresses tied in a messy bun.

Interestingly, the reports of Gigi and Leonardo DiCaprio on a dinner date emerged only two days after the Don’t Look Up star was spotted with model Meghan Roche. The duo was clicked on board a luxury yacht.

Notably, Meghan has been friends with Gigi for a while now. Last week, Leonardo was also clicked with Indian-origin British model Neelam at the Chiltern Firehouse in London. The actor’s mother Irmelin Indenbirken also accompanied them while they went out for dinner.

Talking about Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid, the two began to be linked in 2022. However, the couple parted ways in February this year. But they supposedly rekindled their relationship in March as they reportedly went on a date post-breakup. The couple sparked dating rumours again after they appeared at the Met Gala event this year. “Leo’s normally arranging the summer cruises by now, with him and the guys and a few bikini-clad ladies. But he’s let that slip, too, and is talking about some solo vacation time with just himself and Gigi,” informed an insider to Radar Online.

Things seem to have become serious between the two and it is being speculated that the couple might take it to the next level. Recently, they also dined in the capital of England with Leonardo DiCaprio’s dad and step-mother. Both Gigi and Leonardo have never denied nor confirmed their link-up rumours.

