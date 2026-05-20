Home

Entertainment

Are makers of Peddi planning one of Indian cinemas costliest music launch events in Bhopal with equipment worth Rs 150 crore?

Are makers of Peddi planning one of Indian cinema’s costliest music launch events in Bhopal with equipment worth Rs 150 crore?

Buzz around Ram Charan's most awaited Peddi continues to grow as the makers reportedly prepare an extravagant musical event in Bhopal with expensive equipment, premium venue arrangements, and large-scale production planning.

Peddi music launch event (PC: IMDb)

Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi is already creating strong buzz even before its release and now fresh reports about a mega musical launch event in Bhopal have made fans even more curious. The sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana recently grabbed attention after its trailer received a massive response online. The Telugu version of the trailer is trending strongly and has crossed more than 100 million views. While the film itself carries huge expectations, reports now suggest that the makers are preparing for one of the biggest pre-release events ever seen in Indian cinema with expensive musical equipment, grand stage setups and a live performance by AR Rahman.

Are Peddi makers planning a grand musical event?

According to reports by Telugu entertainment portal Gulte, the makers are planning a large-scale musical event on May 23 at the BHEL Dussehra Ground in Bhopal ahead of the film’s release. The event is expected to bring together the entire cast and crew, including Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman is also expected to perform live during the evening, which has become one of the biggest talking points around the event.

Reports claim that high-end musical equipment worth nearly Rs 150 crore is being brought from Mumbai for the concert setup. Along with that, the rental expense alone is reportedly close to Rs 1 crore per day. While there has been no official confirmation from the makers regarding the exact figures the scale being discussed has already surprised many film fans online.

Also read: Peddi trailer Twitter reactions: Netizens disappointed with Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film – Check response

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Is the event bigger than Animal’s budget?

One of the reasons the event is getting so much attention is because of comparisons being made with Ranbir Kapoor- Rashmika Mandanna’s Animal. Reports claim the musical equipment planned for the Peddi event alone is worth more than the production budget of some major films.

Several online discussions have pointed out that Animal was reportedly made on a budget close to Rs 100 crore while Peddi makers are said to be using equipment worth Rs 150 crore for a single event. This comparison has sparked debate among fans with many wondering whether Peddi could set a new benchmark for pre-release events in Indian cinema.

What Is Peddi about?

Peddi is a sports action drama that follows the journey of a young man from a village who becomes famous for his talent in multiple sports including cricket wrestling and running. The film explores his struggles dreams personal rivalries and emotional relationships as he tries to build his identity through hard work and determination.

Along with Ram Charan the film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Dr. Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, Boman Irani and Jagapathi Babu in important roles. Reports also suggest that Shruti Haasan may appear in a special dance number that could be unveiled during the musical event. The film is currently scheduled for its grand theatrical release on June 4 2026.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.