Home

Entertainment

Are Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Shooting For Tiger 3 Song? This Viral Video Claims So

Are Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Shooting For Tiger 3 Song? This Viral Video Claims So

A behind-the-scenes video of Katrina Kaif shooting for a song sequence has gone viral on social media. The fans believe that the footage is from the sets of Tiger 3, co-starring Salman Khan.

Tiger 3 is expected to be one of the most expensive dramas by Yash Raj Films.

The fans of Katrina Kaif are excited to see the actress as former ISI agent Zoya once again in the third installment of the popular franchise, Tiger 3. The diva will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan in the much-awaited project. As movie buffs wait for Katrina Kaif’s next, a video of the actress filming a song sequence has gone viral on social media. The behind-the-scenes video features Katrina Kaif rehearsing her dance steps as shown by her choreographer. However, the star is not visible clearly in the video as she is surrounded by background dancers.

Trending Now

Fans React To Katrina Kaif’s Leaked Footage

After seeing the video, the netizens started commenting that the leaked footage is from her forthcoming venture, Tiger 3. The comment section of the post saw remarks such as, “Damn her screen presence is going to be amazing!”. Another comment read, “Katrina in mashallah and baar baar dekho.” The video has garnered a lot of attention with a large number of views and likes.

About Tiger 3

Made under the direction of Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will also see Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. Reports further suggest that Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in a special appearance in the drama in a power-packed action sequence. According to reports, the two actors have already shot for this special sequence at Madh Island, and a palatial set was also constructed for the same.

The movie which will be a part of the Yash Raj Spy Universe is expected to reach the cinema halls later this year. However, no official release date has been announced till now. Tiger 3 is expected to be one of the most expensive dramas by Yash Raj Films.

In addition to this, Katrina Kaif has also been roped in to lead Farhan Akhtar’s road trip drama, Jee Le Zaraa. The project was originally slated to star Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt in the lead, however, later reports started doing rounds that the Barfi actress has walked out of the movie because of unrevealed reasons. Meanwhile, there has been no official announcement about the same.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES