Are Salman Khan and Nayanthara beginning a crucial Mumbai schedule for Vamshi Paidipally’s next?

A major production update has surfaced about Salman Khan and Nayanthara's upcoming project, with the cast and crew reportedly gearing up for an extensive filming schedule in Mumbai.

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Salman Khan-Nayanthara's new film rolls into Mumbai (PC: Twitter)

Salman Khan’s upcoming film with Nayanthara is steadily becoming one of the most anticipated projects on the horizon. While the makers have kept several details under wraps, fresh reports suggest that the film is preparing for a major phase of production in Mumbai. After completing earlier portions of the shoot in different locations, the team is now reportedly moving into an important schedule that could feature some of the film’s biggest action and crowd sequences. The development has generated excitement among fans, especially because both Salman and Nayanthara are expected to be part of this extensive outdoor shoot.

Why is the Mumbai schedule considered important?

According to reports by Mid-Day, the next phase of filming will take place across multiple locations in Mumbai’s Bandra area. Unlike controlled studio shoots, this schedule is expected to be largely outdoors and will reportedly involve large-scale action sequences. Sources claim that the makers have chosen Bandra because the scenes require a realistic urban backdrop and a vibrant city atmosphere. The schedule is expected to feature both Salman Khan and Nayanthara together in several key portions of the story.

What kind of scenes will be filmed during this phase?

Reports suggest that the schedule will include high-energy sequences involving vehicle chases, close-quarter combat and large crowd setups. A source reportedly stated that the team plans to shoot scenes requiring the texture and scale of a busy metropolitan setting. The action portions are expected to combine intense physical confrontations with dramatic storytelling moments.

When will the shooting begin?

The new schedule is expected to commence on June 10. Since a significant part of the filming is planned in public locations around Bandra, local residents and fans may get glimpses of the production in action. The project had already begun filming earlier this year in Mumbai before moving to Manali for another schedule. With production progressing steadily, the makers appear focused on maintaining momentum ahead of the film’s eventual release.

What do we know about the film so far?

Although the title has not been officially announced, the film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and stars Salman Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Reports have linked the project to the title The Messengers, though there has been no official confirmation. The combination of Salman Khan and Nayanthara has already generated strong curiosity among audiences. The film is expected to blend action, drama and commercial entertainment on a large scale.

When is the film releasing?

The untitled entertainer is currently scheduled for release during Eid 2027. Earlier, Salman Khan had hinted at the festive release window through a social media post, asking fans to remain patient while promising that more details would be revealed at the right time. The Eid release strategy continues Salman’s long-standing association with the festive period, a slot that has delivered several major box-office successes throughout his career.

What other projects does Salman Khan have in the pipeline?

Apart from this film, Salman Khan is also gearing up for Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The war drama is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and features Chitrangada Singh alongside Salman. Inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, the film reportedly sees Salman portray Indian Army officer Colonel Santosh Babu. The project is expected to focus on courage, sacrifice, patriotism and the emotional realities of military service.

As production on Vamshi Paidipally’s film moves ahead, fans will be closely watching for more updates from the Mumbai schedule and the first official glimpse of the much-awaited action entertainer.