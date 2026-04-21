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Are Sharwanand and his wife Rakshita Reddy heading for divorce as actor does THIS activity on his social media?

Are Sharwanand and his wife Rakshita Reddy heading for divorce as actor does THIS activity on his social media?

Fans noticed unexpected changes on Sharwanand’s social media profile, leading to widespread discussion online and renewed curiosity about his marriage and recent activity.

Sharwanand and his wife Rakshita Reddy heading for divorce

Early social media changes from Telugu actor Sharwanand have triggered a strong online discussion about his personal life with Rakshita Reddy, as fans notice unusual activity on his profile. Wedding memories once shared publicly are now no longer visible, which has led to growing curiosity about current relationship status. Along with the removal of wedding visuals even family-related posts appear missing from accounts, creating wave of speculation across digital platforms. Public reaction has increased as silence from both sides continues while rumours about separation gain traction without any official confirmation.

What changes appeared on Sharwanand’s social media profile?

Observers noticed the deletion of wedding photographs and certain personal posts from Sharwanand’s account. This sudden change became a talking point among fans who closely follow the actor’s life. Removal of such memories led to the assumption that something serious may be happening in the background. No statement has been released yet from actor or family, making the situation more uncertain. Online discussions continue to grow as users try to interpret the meaning behind these digital changes.

Are divorce rumours true or just speculation?

Reports circulating online suggest possible marital strain but no verified confirmation exists. Earlier, similar rumours also surfaced but the team had dismissed them as false. At that time clarification stated that couple was together and rumours were baseless. Current wave of speculation however returned after recent profile changes leading to renewed attention from media and fans. Without official response situation remains unclear and based only on social media observation.

The relationship background of Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy

Sharwanand married Rakshita Reddy on June 3, 2023 in Jaipur ceremony attended by family and industry friends. Rakshita is US based software engineer and belongs to respected family background. Her father Madhusudhan Reddy is lawyer at Andhra Pradesh High Court and she is granddaughter of politician Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy. Marriage was widely covered and seen as strong union at time of celebration.

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The couple welcomed daughter named Leela Devi Myneni in March 2024. After birth Sharwanand had spoken about fatherhood and lifestyle adjustments. He had expressed happiness and focus on family responsibilities during that phase. This made current rumours more surprising for fans who remember positive updates shared earlier.

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