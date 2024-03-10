Home

Entertainment

Are Sushmita Sen and Rohan Shawl Dating Again? Photos of Duo Attending Neeta Lulla’s Party Goes Viral

Are Sushmita Sen and Rohan Shawl Dating Again? Photos of Duo Attending Neeta Lulla’s Party Goes Viral

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl sport radiant smiles as they grace Neeta Lulla's party, commemorating the fashion designer's remarkable 40-year journey in the industry.

Sushmita Sen is once again all over the headline. The actress who was last seen in Aarya 3 was spotted in Mumbai for Neeta Lulla’s party. However, what caught netizens’ attention was Sushmita’s company. The actress was accompanied by rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Now, fans are speculating whether the duo had their patch up. For the unversed, Rohan and Sushmita were dating. However, after a while, the couple parted ways and informed their fans about their breakup.

Now, a video of the duo is making rounds on the internet where Sushmita Sen can be seen wearing a red colour gown coming out of the car. Rohman Shawl is seen wearing a black colour outfit. As the actress makes her way out of the car, Rohan can be seen helping her. Now, the video has gone viral on social media. Fans also flooded the comment section with heart emojis. Their recent appearance together has reignited speculations once more.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Even on Rohman birthday, the actress shares a picture where both the actress and Shawl can be seen posing. Sharing the post, Sushmita wrote, “Happyyyyyy Birthday Babushhhhhh @rohmanshawl A toast to your happiness always!!! Abundance of love & Duas!!! Mmuuuaaah!!!! #duggadugga #birthdayboy @_alisah_09 @reneesen47 & #yourstruly.”

About Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen’s Wedding

Rohaman and Sushmita were dating for a long period. However, in December 2021, the couple decided to part ways. The duo remained friends even after the split. Rohman has been seen with the Sen family on multiple occasions. Sushmita initially connected with Rohman through social media.

She previously discussed her experience of dating someone with a 15-year age gap in an interview with Zoom TV, stating, “I didn’t know that he would turn out to be a very evolved person for someone 15 years younger. Shallows don’t work for me, it has to have depth. It has been beautiful. Me, him, my kids, we make a team.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.