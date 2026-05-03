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Are Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur secretly dating amid breakup rumours with Veer Pahariya? Heres what we know

Are Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur secretly dating amid breakup rumours with Veer Pahariya? Here’s what we know

Tara Sutaria, Aditya Roy Kapur and Veer Pahariya are making headlines as new dating rumours surface online leaving fans curious about what is really happening in their personal lives.

Is Tara Sutaria dating Aditya Roy Kapoor (PC: Twitter)

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is once again at the centre of Bollywood gossip after new reports suggested that she may be dating actor Aditya Roy Kapur. This update has surfaced at a time when rumours about Tara’s alleged breakup with Veer Pahariya are still circulating. However, neither Tara nor Veer has confirmed or denied these reports so far, leaving fans guessing about what is really going on in her personal life. The latest buzz has also linked Aditya Roy Kapur to this developing story, making it one of the most talked-about topics in entertainment news right now.

What sparked the Tara and Aditya dating rumours?

According to reports by Filmfare, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur are reportedly seeing each other. The speculation gained traction after earlier links suggested Aditya had been associated with Ananya Panday in the past, while Tara was previously in headlines for her relationship with Veer Pahariya. These overlapping stories have fueled curiosity among fans. The chatter remains unverified and both actors have stayed silent on the matter, which has only added more attention to the rumours.

Veer Pahariya breakup rumours and silence from both sides

The latest speculation around Tara and Aditya comes soon after reports of Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya parting ways surfaced online. Despite the growing buzz, there has been no official confirmation from either side. The silence has kept discussions alive on social media, where fans continue to debate whether the breakup is real or just another false narrative created online.

Also read: Amid AP Dhillon viral clip row, did Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya quietly split? Here’s what we know

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The concert controversy that kept Tara in the headlines

A big reason Tara’s personal life stayed in the spotlight was the AP Dhillon‘s Mumbai concert incident. During the event, Tara shared a moment on stage with the singer, which triggered online reactions and speculation about Veer’s response from the audience.

Later, Tara dismissed these claims, calling them false narratives and alleged paid PR stories. Veer also reacted, saying that viral clips were misleading. However, influencer Orhan Awatramani also known as Orry, later shared an unedited video showing Veer cheering, which added another twist to the situation.

Also read: Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria break up confirmed? Orry sparks rumours by sharing a video – Watch

See viral video from AP Dhillon’s concert here

Tara Sutaria hugs and kisses AP Dhillon while her poor bf Veer Pahariya is watching them in audience. If the roles were reversed and Veer was doing this to another girl while Tara watched, the internet would have cancelled him in 5 minutes pic.twitter.com/EPgab74qtK — Chota Don (@choga_don) December 27, 2025

Social media reaction and ongoing speculation

Even after clarification posts from both Tara and Veer, the gossip did not settle. Soon after reports of their breakup surfaced again, rumours. Now, with new claims linking Tara to Aditya Roy Kapur the conversation has shifted once again. As of now, there is no official statement from either Tara or Aditya, leaving the truth still unclear and based only on speculation.

About Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur’s work front

On the work front, Tara Sutaria will soon be seen portraying the character Rebecca in Kannada superstar Yash’s upcoming high-octane period action film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, headlined by Geethu Mohandas.

Meanwhile, Aditya is set to lead an ambitious action-fantasy series titled Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, headlined by acclaimed duo Raj & DK and Rahi Anil Barve and is also slated to headline a Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions slasher comedy directed by Collin D’Cunha.

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