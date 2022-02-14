Bigg Boss 15 power couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash or ‘Tejran’ as their fans call them, made headlines last week for being embroiled in a Twitter spat. The two reconciled soon and were seen in public holding hands. Earlier, talking about her marriage plans, Tejasswi had revealed that she wishes to marry Karan soon. Now, Kundrra has set the record straight regarding their wedding.Also Read - Naagin 6: Fans Say Tejasswi's Performance Gave Them 'Goosebumps', Point Out 'Sasta Professor' From Money Heist

Speaking to Times of India, Kundrra said, "As far as my parents are concerned, they said, 'Bhai aisi hi ladki chahiye, yeh tujhko seedha rakhegi." Kundrra also shared his experience of meeting Tejasswi's parents and that he was very nervous before greeting them.

“I first met them on the finale night. There, I spoke to them for 10 minutes. Uncle was sitting on my left, and aunty was on my right, so there was a bit of nervousness. It was also a little awkward because I was constantly thinking that they saw us fighting on TV. But they said that they also saw us falling back to each other,” Kundrra said.

Kundrra also revealed that his parents have approved of his marriage with Tejasswi. He clarified that both their families are ready to get them married.

