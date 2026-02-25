Home

Entertainment

Are Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna having two separate wedding ceremonies?

Are Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna having two separate wedding ceremonies?

Speculation surrounds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding as reports suggest the couple may host two ceremonies to honor both Telugu and Kodava traditions. Fans eagerly await details of the celebrations.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to get married in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. The couple has chosen an intimate setting for the nuptials, inviting only close family and friends to join them for the celebrations. While the duo has kept most details private, reports suggest that the wedding will honor both their family traditions with two separate ceremonies.

Two ceremonies for two traditions

According to sources, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will first exchange vows in a Telugu Hindu wedding following the groom’s family customs. This ceremony is expected to take place in the morning.

Later in the day, the couple is said to host another ceremony honoring Rashmika’s Kodava heritage. Although the couple has not officially confirmed these plans, insiders indicate that the two ceremonies will highlight their cultural roots and bring family members together in a meaningful way.

Private celebrations in Udaipur

The pre-wedding festivities have already begun in Udaipur. Guests have enjoyed a lavish welcome dinner featuring Japanese cuisine, a pool volleyball match, and a friendly cricket game. The sangeet ceremony reportedly included an emotional moment where Vijay’s mother gifted Rashmika a set of heirloom bangles, symbolizing love and family legacy.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The couple has chosen to keep the celebrations intimate and off social media. They recently shared a note with fans calling the event “The Wedding of VIROSH,” a name coined by admirers combining Vijay and Rashmika’s names.

Star-studded guest list for Virosh ‘s wedding

While the wedding in Udaipur is private, a number of prominent figures from the film industry have been invited. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, filmmaker Tharun Bhascker and actor Eesha Rebba are present. Actor-director Rahul Ravindran, actor Ashika Ranganath and celebrity stylist Shravya Varma are also attending. In addition, members of the Ambani family including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani have flown in for the celebrations.

Story Highlights

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to have two wedding ceremonies honoring Telugu and Kodava traditions

Pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur included a pool volleyball match, cricket, and a lavish welcome dinner

Sangeet featured Vijay’s mother gifting Rashmika heirloom bangles

Star-studded guest list includes filmmakers, actors, and members of the Ambani family

The Wedding of VIROSH is expected to be one of the most talked-about events of the year. Fans continue to follow the couple’s private celebrations eagerly, hoping for glimpses of their favorite stars and cultural ceremonies in Udaipur.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.