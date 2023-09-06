Have Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Moved In Together? Fans Think So

Home

Are Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna In A Live-In Relationship? Latest Photos Spark Rumours

The recent pictures posted by Rashmika Mandanna have fans claiming that it was taken on the terrace of Vijay Deverakonda’s lavish apartment in Hyderabad.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda shared screen space in Dear Comrade. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are often in the limelight. Ever since they starred together in movies like Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam, they have been the talk of the town for their on-screen chemistry. Their public appearances at the airport or on date nights at restaurants often add fuel to the buzz that they are in a relationship. This time, their fans seem to have found further evidence to support their claim. Eagle-eyed followers were quick to take note of the backdrop in the latest photos shared by Rashmika. The photos matched the backdrop of some images posted by Vjay Deverakonda, leaving fans to speculate that they are living together.

Is Rashmika Mandanna In A Live-In Relationship With Vijay Deverakonda?

Rashmika Mandanna dropped the photos on the occasion ofer assistant’s wedding. The actress looked elegant in her yellow sari.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are two of the most popular actors in recent times. Though they have long denied being in a relationship, the recent pictures posted by Rashmika has fans claiming that it was taken on the terrace of Vijay Deverakonda’s lavish apartment in Hyderabad. A Reddit user posted photos of Vijay Deverakonda to prove the claim.

Here’s the post:

Recently, the Kushi actor posted a photo with a mystery girl, which left everyone puzzled. Vijay Deverakonda dropped a picture on his Instagram Stories where he was holding the hands of a woman with the caption, “Lots are happening, but this one is truly special—announcing soon.” Since then, fans have been speculating that the woman was none other than Rashmika and that he would be confirming his relationship with the Pushpa star soon. The story disappeared after 24 hours.

Here’s How Fans Reacted To The Living Together Rumours

As soon as the post surfaced on the microblogging site, it went viral in no time. Fans couldn’t keep calm, and they flocked to the comment section. One user wrote, “I’ve been saying they’ve been together for at least 3-4 years now.” Another remarked, “Heard that they are engaged. Not sure how true this is.” An individual commented, “They’re so bad at hiding it.” “Last 2 pics in Vijay’s house. So, the rumours about them are real, good pair,” an account remarked.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Professional Commitments

On the acting front, Rashmika Mandanna has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in her kitty alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Anil Kapoor. After that, she will reprise her role as Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rule- Part 2. The film will also feature Fahadh Faasil and Allu Arjun in the lead. Other than this, Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor will be seen romancing in Ek Saath Do Do.

