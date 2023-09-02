Home

Argentine Actress Silvina Luna Succumbs to Death After Plastic Surgery Goes Wrong

Argentine Actress Silvina Luna Dies: Argentine actress, model, and TV presenter Silvina Luna died after her plastic surgery went wrong during her 2011 operation. The actress-model passed away on August 11, 2023 due to kidney failure. The 43-year-old had been grappling with health issues since then. Silvina’s lawyer, Fernando Burlando, confirmed the news of her death. He stated that the Argentine actress’s family members had decided to disconnect her from life support after the doctors told she had to be intubated once again. Her friend Gustavo Conti, captioned his Instagram post as, “We’ve always loved you; we’ll always love you; we’ve gone down the same roads; we’re always together in my heart because you are my chosen family.”

Silvina required a kidney transplant and had to undergo three dialysis sessions a week, each lasting four hours, to sustain her life. She required medical attention in 2015 when she was treated for kidney stones. During her treatment, doctors diagnosed her with renal insufficiency and hypercalcemia. Silvina was going through weekly dialysis treatments until she could get a kidney transplant. In April 2023, Kim Kardashian lookalike and popular OnlyFans model Christina Ashten Gourkani passed away because of cardiac arrest following a plastic surgery procedure. The 34-year-old’s death news was shared by her family on April 26, 2023 through Instagram.

This is a developing story.

May the departed soul rest in peace.

