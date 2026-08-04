Ariana Grande breaks her silence after announcing career break, amid concerns about her health and public scrutiny: ‘Negativity was ruining…’

Ariana Grande has spoken publicly for the first time after announcing a break from the spotlight, addressing fan concerns, online scrutiny, and why she believes taking time away is the right decision.

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Ariana Grande (PC: Twitter)

Ariana Grande has shared her first heartfelt message since revealing that she plans to step away from public-facing work after her current Eternal Sunshine tour. The announcement sparked widespread conversation online, with many fans expressing concern about her health and wellbeing. While rumours and speculation have continued to circulate, the singer has now chosen to speak directly to her audience, offering reassurance and explaining why taking a break feels like the right decision at this stage of her life. Speaking during a concert in Chicago, she emphasised the hiatus is a healthy boundary intended to deal with the intense public scrutiny regarding her health and appearance. Ariana Grande’s emotional words have been met with an outpouring of support on social media, as fans praise her for putting her health first.

Ariana Grande shares message for fans after announcing hiatus

During a recent concert in Chicago, Ariana Grande addressed the audience with an emotional speech, saying that taking a break should not be seen as something unusual. She reminded fans that everyone, regardless of their profession, sometimes needs time to rest and recharge.

The singer explained that her decision had been carefully considered and was not a reaction to recent headlines or online criticism. Instead, she described it as a personal choice after an incredibly busy period of touring and work. Grande also thanked fans for the love they have shown throughout the tour, adding that performing for them has been one of the happiest experiences of her career.

Pop singer Ariana Grande said, “Sometimes when a story comes out that’s not directly from me, things can get a little blown out of proportion. So I just wanted to speak to my fans directly tonight because I love you so much. The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing. It is something that I had decided to plan that I had quietly made a long time ago and it’s a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place. And I want you to know many things can be true at the same time.”

Ariana Grande to take a career break: “Boundaries need to be set”

Ariana Grande reassured fans that outside negativity is not affecting her, calling her current tour a highlight of her professional life. Emphasising the need for human boundaries, she affirmed that the love from her audience remains unaffected by outside noise. Ultimately, Grande expressed gratitude for her fans’ support and a desire to conclude her tour on a positive note. She said, “I want to share this because I heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me, but I just have to say that could not be more the fuck opposite. Honestly, this is not what that is. And I just want to be very, very clear: Multiple things can be true at the same time. Yes, boundaries, they need to be set. Human beings can need a break sometimes. And also, this can be and will continue to be the greatest experience of my professional and creative life.”

Ariana Grande shares speech to fans following announcement of her public hiatus: “The announcement is not a reactive or impulsive thing. It’s a plan that I quietly made a long time ago. It’s a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place.” https://t.co/cSGacxAOQa — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 4, 2026

She continued, “No matter what noises exist out there, nothing will ever be able to distort my reality or be more real to me or elaborate to me than this love that we share. The rest of that shit is not mine to carry, so I don’t carry it. I need to get out here and differentiate that from my truth for you all because I love you and this tour has been the most healing, beautiful, corrective, magnificent, special experience of my life.”

Ariana Grande to step away from public life

Ariana Grande’s announcement comes after months of intense discussion about her appearance, with many social media users expressing concern over her health especially after the release of her new song Petal. Her representatives have stressed that the decision to step back is linked to the relentless public scrutiny she has faced rather than any confirmed medical issue.

Ariana Grande’s representative told People Magazine that, “Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour.” They further shared, “She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny. This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much.”

The singer has previously spoken about the dangers of commenting on other people’s bodies, urging people to be more thoughtful before making assumptions about someone’s health. Her team has also reiterated that she intends to finish her tour before taking a well-earned break from public appearances.

What’s next for Ariana Grande?

Alongside her planned break from the spotlight, Ariana Grande has also withdrawn from the upcoming West End production of Sunday in the Park with George. Producers of the show have publicly supported her decision, saying they fully understand her need to prioritise herself.

Although she will be stepping away from public events for a while, Grande is still expected to complete the remaining dates of her Eternal Sunshine tour before taking time out. Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine tour will end on September 1, 2026, at the O2 Arena in London.