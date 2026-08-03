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Ariana Grande to step away from spotlight after Eternal Sunshine Tour amid the ongoing scrutiny; netizens say ‘Saddened to see…’

Ariana Grande has decided to take a break from public appearances after years of living under constant attention. The singer’s team says the decision comes after facing ongoing scrutiny, while fans are now waiting to see what this new chapter means for her career.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: August 3, 2026, 9:30 AM IST
Ariana Grande to step away from spotlight after Eternal Sunshine Tour amid the ongoing scrutiny; netizens say 'Saddened to see...'
Ariana Grande (PC: Twitter)

For more than a decade, pop singer Ariana Grande has been one of the most popular faces in music and entertainment. From record-breaking albums and sold-out tours to her recent success on the big screen, the singer has spent much of her adult life in front of millions of people. But now, Ariana Grande is choosing to slow things down. After months of touring and facing relentless conversations about her appearance online, Ariana will reportedly step away from public-facing work once her Eternal Sunshine Tour comes to an end. The decision has sparked an emotional response from fans, many of whom say the singer deserves the opportunity to rest and focus on herself after years of intense public attention. While the announcement has left many disappointed, supporters have also praised her for putting her wellbeing first. 

Ariana Grande to take a break after Eternal Sunshine Tour 

According to a statement shared by her representative, Ariana Grande plans to “take a step back from visibility” after completing her Eternal Sunshine Tour. The spokesperson said she is looking forward to finishing the tour on a positive note before taking a well-earned break from public appearances.  

Read more: Ariana Grande tests positive for Covid -19, had to cancel her…

The statement also noted that the singer has faced “endless, ongoing public scrutiny” in recent months. While Grande has enjoyed performing for fans throughout the tour, she now wants to prioritise her personal wellbeing away from the public eye. 

A representative of Ariana Grande told People magazine, “Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour.” They further continued, “She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny. This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much. 

Reports also state that she will no longer appear in the planned West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George. The Eternal Sunshine Tour is scheduled to conclude on September 1, 2026. 

Fans share messages of support and love for Ariana Grande 

Soon after the news surfaced, social media was filled with messages from fans expressing their support and also accusing her agency that they are controlling her. Many wrote that Ariana Grande has spent years dealing with comments about her personal life, relationships, and appearance, and deserves time away from constant public attention. 

One of the X user said, “surprised and saddened to see a label promoting a pop star who seems more and more unwell says a lot about stan culture”, another shared, “she is wasting away”, another wrote, “She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily”, another said, “I’m a bit worried about what I’ve been seeing”, another X user wrote, “it is so hard to see her like this”. 

Several fans encouraged others to stop speculating about her health and instead respect her privacy. Others thanked the singer for continuing the tour despite the pressure, saying they hope she returns only when she feels ready. 

Public scrutiny continues to spark conversations 

The latest announcement follows after Ariana Grande’s appearance after the release of her Petal music video. The renewed attention led to widespread speculation on social media. 

Although Grande has not directly responded to this. For now, the Grammy-winning star remains focused on completing the remaining dates of her tour before taking a break from the spotlight. The Eternal Sunshine Tour is scheduled to conclude on September 1, 2026, at The O2 Arena in London. 

 

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is a Sub Editor at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she brings over three years of e ... Read More

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