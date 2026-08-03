Ariana Grande to step away from spotlight after Eternal Sunshine Tour amid the ongoing scrutiny; netizens say ‘Saddened to see…’

Ariana Grande has decided to take a break from public appearances after years of living under constant attention. The singer’s team says the decision comes after facing ongoing scrutiny, while fans are now waiting to see what this new chapter means for her career.

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Ariana Grande (PC: Twitter)

For more than a decade, pop singer Ariana Grande has been one of the most popular faces in music and entertainment. From record-breaking albums and sold-out tours to her recent success on the big screen, the singer has spent much of her adult life in front of millions of people. But now, Ariana Grande is choosing to slow things down. After months of touring and facing relentless conversations about her appearance online, Ariana will reportedly step away from public-facing work once her Eternal Sunshine Tour comes to an end. The decision has sparked an emotional response from fans, many of whom say the singer deserves the opportunity to rest and focus on herself after years of intense public attention. While the announcement has left many disappointed, supporters have also praised her for putting her wellbeing first.

Ariana Grande to take a break after Eternal Sunshine Tour

According to a statement shared by her representative, Ariana Grande plans to “take a step back from visibility” after completing her Eternal Sunshine Tour. The spokesperson said she is looking forward to finishing the tour on a positive note before taking a well-earned break from public appearances.

The statement also noted that the singer has faced “endless, ongoing public scrutiny” in recent months. While Grande has enjoyed performing for fans throughout the tour, she now wants to prioritise her personal wellbeing away from the public eye.

A representative of Ariana Grande told People magazine, “Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour.” They further continued, “She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny. This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much.

Reports also state that she will no longer appear in the planned West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George. The Eternal Sunshine Tour is scheduled to conclude on September 1, 2026.

Fans share messages of support and love for Ariana Grande

Soon after the news surfaced, social media was filled with messages from fans expressing their support and also accusing her agency that they are controlling her. Many wrote that Ariana Grande has spent years dealing with comments about her personal life, relationships, and appearance, and deserves time away from constant public attention.

One of the X user said, “surprised and saddened to see a label promoting a pop star who seems more and more unwell says a lot about stan culture”, another shared, “she is wasting away”, another wrote, “She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily”, another said, “I’m a bit worried about what I’ve been seeing”, another X user wrote, “it is so hard to see her like this”.

Several fans encouraged others to stop speculating about her health and instead respect her privacy. Others thanked the singer for continuing the tour despite the pressure, saying they hope she returns only when she feels ready.

Já acho q a Ariana tava em negação e a equipe permitiu tudo isso para ela acordar e se tratar… pq é impossível q um time bom como o q ela tem, não soubesse o q aconteceria qdo todas essas imagens dela viessem à publico. — Leo️ (@Ly0nard0) August 2, 2026

she has been my idol since i was like 7 years old it is so hard to see her like this pic.twitter.com/zWfjlBwHkB — kie (@gwskhia) July 31, 2026

Ariana Grande will not cancel her tour: “She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny.” pic.twitter.com/IucB9KA3Wj — TheGrandeTop10 ꕤ (@TheGrandeTop10) August 2, 2026

Le fait que vous nous grondiez et insultiez parce qu’on est surpris et attristé de voir qu’un label, fait la promo d’une pop star semblant de plus en plus, mal en point en dit beaucoup sur la Stan culture.

De façon, j’aime beaucoup Ariana Grande et ce clip m’effraie…et aucun… https://t.co/N7dWWFQPVg pic.twitter.com/dybBeyE2iG — Steevy Musicfeelings (@elmusicfeelings) August 1, 2026

A magreza de Ariana Grande voltou a chamar atenção nesta semana. A cantora se apresentou em Montreal como parte da turnê Eternal Sunshine, e sua aparência repercutiu nas redes sociais. pic.twitter.com/8qkJ9pnlp9 — Fernanda Salles (@reportersalles) July 30, 2026

Ariana Grande sparks concern with her fragile appearance in new music video as fans say she is ‘wasting away.’ pic.twitter.com/cU0tg8wFvP — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 2, 2026

Ariana Grande Sparks Concern in New “Petal” Music Video as Fans React to How Thin She Looks Ariana Grande’s newly released music video for “Petal” is generating major buzz — and a wave of concern. In the dark, violent clip, Grande plays an aspiring actress who faces brutal… https://t.co/lPU7P6sfNk pic.twitter.com/29qIgdysDR — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) August 1, 2026

Ariana Grande sparks fresh health concerns as she is branded ‘frail’ and ‘skeletal’ in new music video. pic.twitter.com/Nabtkfx5D8 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 1, 2026

sou magrinha e confirmo: Ariana grande está doente da cabeça e sendo controlada pela agencia dela pra ficar parecida que nem um esqueleto, vocês só vão acordar quando ela aparecer num hospital mesmo https://t.co/RjxQQMQKYf — julie (@dnnatroyy) August 2, 2026

Eu acho mto errado como acabam c/ corpo e imagem feminina e eu n falei nd até hj desde q começou em respeito a #arianagrande em resumo, em respeito a uma mulher, um indivíduo… mas realmente, eu estou um pouco preocupado com o q tenho visto até pq eu gosto mto, admiro, sigo,… pic.twitter.com/or3RCyZamR — Ni (@niarelef) August 2, 2026

Public scrutiny continues to spark conversations

The latest announcement follows after Ariana Grande’s appearance after the release of her Petal music video. The renewed attention led to widespread speculation on social media.

Although Grande has not directly responded to this. For now, the Grammy-winning star remains focused on completing the remaining dates of her tour before taking a break from the spotlight. The Eternal Sunshine Tour is scheduled to conclude on September 1, 2026, at The O2 Arena in London.